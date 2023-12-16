“Qatargate document” revealing the full extent of corruption allegations that the vice president of the European Parliament and former members of the European Parliament received bribes from Qatar leaked – GIGAZINE

#Qatargate #document #revealing #full #extent #corruption #allegations #vice #president #European #Parliament #members #European #Parliament #received #bribes #Qatar #leaked #GIGAZINE

In December 2022, allegations surfaced that “Qatar was providing money and goods to officials of the European Parliament to influence decision-making,” and the suspect, Eva Khairi, former vice-president of the European Parliament, and former member of the European Parliament. Pier Antonio Panzelli, Panzelli’s former aide Francesco Giorgi, and Luca Visentini, general secretary of the International Trade Union Confederation, were arrested in Belgium. This corruption allegation was seen as a major incident that would shake the credibility of the European Parliament, and attention was focused on the progress of the investigation.

According to POLITICO, “files stored on a laptop that was taken from Giorgi’s residence in Europe” were leaked through the police investigation network. The leaked files document more than 300 activities carried out in exchange for money and goods from Qatar between 2018 and 2022, all of which were carried out through a network established by actors working in the European Parliament. It has become clear that this was being carried out. In addition, in the file, the people involved were called “soldiers”.

The details of Panzeri’s activities revealed from the leaked files are as follows.

・Promoting visa-free travel from Qatar and Kuwait to the EU

The European Parliament has decided to allow visa-free travel from Qatar and Kuwait in December 2023. The leaked files state that Panzelli “nullified six of the Congressional resolutions against visa-free travel.” However, this decision has been put on hold due to corruption allegations.

・Political attacks on Qatar’s competitors

In 2021, Ahmed Nasser Al Raisi, who was the Inspector General of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), was selected as the new representative of the International Criminal Police Organization (ICPO). Qatar, whose relations with the UAE had deteriorated, is said to have tried to prevent Raisi from assuming the position of representative through Panzeri.

・Support from countries with deep ties to Qatar

In 2021, a situation occurred in which 8,000 Moroccans were moved to the Spanish enclave of Ceuta. At this time, the European Parliament adopted a resolution condemning the Moroccan government, but Panzeri appealed that he had succeeded in including in the resolution a “more benign document” that was favorable to the Moroccan side. Masu. In addition, efforts were confirmed to prevent anti-slavery activists from receiving the Sakharov Prize in order to prevent the image of Mauritania, where slavery still exists, from being awarded the Sakharov Prize.

In addition, Panzelli agreed to a plea agreement that stated, “Instead of a much heavier prison sentence, he will be sentenced to one year in prison and a fine, and confiscate funds equivalent to 1 million euros (approximately 155 million yen).” I am. The leaked files also reveal that Panzeri has admitted to involvement in corruption.

