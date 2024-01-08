Qnap predicts HDD failure months in advance via AI in Drive Analyzer

#Qnap #predicts #HDD #failure #months #advance #Drive #Analyzer

Qnap launches DA Drive Analyzer 2.0. This tool has AI on board and can therefore predict the demise of a hard drive before it happens. That minimizes downtime in the event of drive failure.

Qnap introduces its DA Drive Analyzer 2.0. This is software for the manufacturer’s NAS devices. The Drive Analyzer monitors the health of the hard drives in the NAS and combines telemetry with AI to predict a possible hard drive failure up to six months before it actually occurs. That, in theory, gives you time to replace a problematic drive with minimal downtime and prevent data loss.

Slimmer dan S.M.A.R.T.

Qnap states that SMART alone has its limitations, and thirty percent of drive problems do not trigger a SMART message. That’s why Drive Analyzer collects more telemetry and sends that data to the cloud once a day. There, Qnap unleashes AI on the data. That AI has been trained on data from more than a million drives. Qnap is confident that the approach makes it possible to detect within 24 hours that a hard drive will fail within six months.

Qnap aims its functionality at SMEs and enterprises. Because HDD data goes to the cloud, the manufacturer builds in extra security so that your IP address remains hidden when uploading the data. You can adjust when the data should be uploaded. DA Drive Analyzer 2.0 not only works with classic SATA HDDs, but also with SSDs and SAS or NVMe.

Prices

As a Qnap user, you can download the tool itself for free via the App Center. However, it is not completely free to use. Every Qnap NAS comes with a license to monitor one drive with AI. If you want to monitor multiple drives, it costs five dollars per drive per card for one to two additional drives, or $4.75 per drive per year for three to four drives. For five to seven installments the price drops to $4.5 per year, from eight you reach the bottom at $4.25 per year.