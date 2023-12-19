Quacks have one goal in character assassinating the GP

#Quacks #goal #character #assassinating

It sounds natural, noble, logical and inspired, but now ‘holism’ has become nothing more than a receptacle for anti-scientific nonsense. Therapists, coaches and shamans who call themselves holistic are generally disinformation spreaders, whose inspiring advice and therapies amount to nothing more than a disguised sales pitch for supplements, online courses or whatever the revenue model is.

The arch enemy of this revenue model: the GP.

On the one hand, because the GP’s advice is at odds with the holistic gospel of wishful medicine: every ailment, bump and dip can be explained with a test and cured with the right pill, talk or device. This feasibility myth is essential for their lucrative healer business, which mainly sells solutions for non-existent problems. On the other hand, because the GP simply keeps potential customers away. With the best medicine against their unhinged nonsense: science.

‘The GP only prescribes pills, instead of insisting on lifestyle. The GP is in the pocket of Big Pharma and has even been trained by it,” says the orthomolecular therapist whose only qualification is a course offered indirectly by supplement farmers. A course in which they learn how, for example, they can take over dissatisfied patients from the GP and recommend supplements.

The GP in particular is very holistic, in the good sense of the word. A good GP always looks at lifestyle, provides tailor-made advice and also tries to look at the person behind the ailment. All this in accordance with a carefully compiled guideline, based on piles of scientific evidence about the ins and outs of the body and mind.

She/he not only provides advice, but a GP also tries to look at the how. ‘Will it be possible to exercise more often or eat better? Maybe talk to a physiotherapist or dietician?’ I receive messages from general practitioners who say that patients are often upset if a pill is not prescribed. That expats are disappointed that they have to make do with paracetamol, because elsewhere they are immediately prescribed the real thing.

But holisticists don’t say that. Scammers, quacks and orthomolecular ignorant people have only one goal with their character assassination of the GP, packaged as a system criticism: to rake in their own money, at the expense of other people’s well-being. And he calls himself a healer.

If only there were a pill against this kind of malicious opportunism.

Adriaan ter Braack is a science journalist. On Instagram he is better known as ‘holistic wrecking ball’ Sjamadriaan, where he makes short work of health claims and quackery from influencers and self-proclaimed health gurus.

ADRIAAN TER BRAACKAnne van Gelder18 December 2023, 11:53

Also read