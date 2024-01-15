Quarter-finals of the Portuguese Cup without games between the “big ones” | Soccer

#Quarterfinals #Portuguese #Cup #games #big #Soccer

It is not yet that the “big three” will meet in the Portuguese Cup. The draw for the quarter-finals took place this Monday morning and dictated trips to Benfica, Porto and Sporting. The “dragons” go to the Azores to play against Santa Clara, Benfica have to go to Vizela and the “lions” play against União de Leiria. In the last game of the tie, V. Guimarães hosts Gil Vicente.

The route to the end of the competition was also defined. The winner of the game between the two Minho teams, V. Guimarães and Gil Vicente, will face FC Porto or Vizela in the semis. There is, therefore, the possibility of a Lisbon derby for a place for Jamor, if Benfica and Sporting pass the round.

FC Porto is the current holder of the trophy. Sp. Braga, the defeated finalist, was eliminated in the round of 16 by Benfica, after a 3-2 defeat at Estádio da Luz.

The quarter-finals of the 84th edition of the Portuguese Cup will be played between the 6th and 8th of February and the first leg of the semi-finals between the 27th and 29th of the same month. The second leg of the semi-finals will take place between the 2nd and 4th of April, defining the two teams present in the final, scheduled for the 26th of May, at the Estádio Nacional, in Oeiras.