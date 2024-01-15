Quarter-finals of the Portuguese Cup without games between the “big ones” | Soccer

#Quarterfinals #Portuguese #Cup #games #big #Soccer

It is not yet that the “big three” will meet in the Portuguese Cup. The draw for the quarter-finals took place this Monday morning and dictated trips to Benfica, Porto and Sporting. The “dragons” go to the Azores to play against Santa Clara, Benfica have to go to Vizela and the “lions” play against União de Leiria. In the last game of the tie, V. Guimarães hosts Gil Vicente.

The route to the end of the competition was also defined. The winner of the game between the two Minho teams, V. Guimarães and Gil Vicente, will face FC Porto or Vizela in the semis. There is, therefore, the possibility of a Lisbon derby for a place for Jamor, if Benfica and Sporting pass the round.

FC Porto is the current holder of the trophy. Sp. Braga, the defeated finalist, was eliminated in the round of 16 by Benfica, after a 3-2 defeat at Estádio da Luz.

The quarter-finals of the 84th edition of the Portuguese Cup will be played between the 6th and 8th of February and the first leg of the semi-finals between the 27th and 29th of the same month. The second leg of the semi-finals will take place between the 2nd and 4th of April, defining the two teams present in the final, scheduled for the 26th of May, at the Estádio Nacional, in Oeiras.

Also Read:  The Latvian U-20 hockey team enters the quarterfinals of the world championship / Article

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

KYOKUSHIKAI KARATE – Five clubs benefit from equipment allocation
KYOKUSHIKAI KARATE – Five clubs benefit from equipment allocation
Posted on
Sex marker X: the government prevents the SAAQ from adapting driving licenses
Sex marker X: the government prevents the SAAQ from adapting driving licenses
Posted on
How much does the road cost in 2024. Road tax changes announced
How much does the road cost in 2024. Road tax changes announced
Posted on
Quarter-finals of the Portuguese Cup without games between the “big ones” | Soccer
Quarter-finals of the Portuguese Cup without games between the “big ones” | Soccer
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola Backbiting Bulgaria celebrity China Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football foreign country GAZA GAZA STRIP Hamas Health International Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture Morocco morocco news morocco newspaper National news Palestine policy Politics press morocco Release Russia soccer sport sports TECH Ukraine union USA Video world world news

Information

Information

Information

Information

Information

Hosted by Byohosting – Most Recommended Web Hosting – for complains, abuse, advertising contact: 
o f f i c e @byohosting.com

More Interesting News