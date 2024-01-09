Quartet & Squad is a sensation in Europe

The Quartet & Squad during their concert in Paris in December.

Since December, the Quartet & Squad has been captivating Europe with its melodies by beginning its journey in Paris with the “Gasik’Art Mozika Tour” project. Currently, the group is in Germany after having already captivated Belgium.

The Quartet & Squad, a group of Malagasy violinists, is currently creating a sensation in Europe by sharing the musical wealth of Madagascar with a classical touch that seduces foreigners through the “Gasik’Art Mozika Tour” event. Their European journey began in France, extended to different French cities, then crossed Belgium before stopping in Germany.

“Our objective for this Gasik’Art Mozika Tour in Europe is to introduce Malagasy music through our stringed instruments. Previously, during our shows abroad, only diasporas were present, but this time is different, foreigners are interested in our show and constitute 95% of our spectators. Furthermore, being presented only through the voice of our instruments, diasporas and foreigners can all appreciate, because we do not use lyrics,” emphasizes Ravo Raboanarison, violinist of the group.

The Quartet & Squad exclusively features Malagasy music during its performances, beginning each show with the Malagasy national anthem “Ry tanindrazanay malala o”.

Opportunity

“Our goal is also to share Malagasy culture through music by choosing songs with meaningful stories. During this tour, we present pieces that allow us to share our culture, even through our gasigasy clothing, made by ConfecTex. Our show thus offers the opportunity for diasporas to sing Malagasy music and remember nostalgic moments,” he explains. For their next stop in Europe, the group will perform in Berlin on January 11 alongside renowned artist Eric Manana, then in Frankfurt on January 13 and in Paris on January 14 with Nudacy Records.

“After this European tour, the Quatuor & Squad group plans to share the Gasik’Art Mozika Tour in America, Africa and other countries,” reveals Ravo Raboanarison. The Quartet & Squad team is made up of eleven members, but only six are participating in this European tour. Ravo Raboanarison is on first violin, Andry Robison on second violin, Herve Ravalison on viola, Kiady Rakotomalala on cello, Tohy Andrianary on double bass, and Njaka from Paris who joins the group for this tour in Europe.

“We will prepare a major professional show in classical music to allow the public to discover the group in its entirety,” he concludes. Note that the Quartet & Squad group has been sharing the captivating sound of the violin nationally and internationally for five years, having already won an honorable mention during its participation in the Rising Stars Grand Prix in 2023.

Nicole Rafalimananjara