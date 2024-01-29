Quartet Squad prepares a national tour

The Quartet Squad during its visit to Nudacy Records in Paris.

The Quartet Squad has successfully concluded its European tour and is now back in Madagascar, setting the stage for a national tour. During its tour in Europe, the group enchanted several cities such as Paris, Grenoble, Belgium, Frankfurt, Munich and Berlin, sharing the richness of Malagasy music in various places, churches and others.

“We received positive feedback and attracted a diverse audience, including both diasporas and people discovering us for the first time. Enriching exchanges took place with foreign music teachers, compatriots such as Eric Manana, festival-goers and competition organizers,” underlines a member of the group.

Now, Quartet Squad is focused on a national tour while considering new international adventures. The group’s openness to collaboration with partners around the world underlines its ambition to propagate Malagasy music on a global scale. “We work with everyone who wants to collaborate with us,” concludes the representative, suggesting promising horizons for the Quartet Squad.

Nicole Rafalimananjara

