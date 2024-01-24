Quebec will have a foretaste of spring

#Quebec #foretaste #spring

Published on January 24, 2024 at 12:08 a.m.

Winter will take a long break in Quebec and Canada. Forecast.

Two sequences

According to the models, the prevailing atmospheric context over the next two weeks would be favorable to an influx of mild air. Two sequences are anticipated, which will be interspersed with a brief descent of cold air. Initially, sweetness from the southern United States would travel up to Quebec. Then, the month of February would begin with a surge of mild temperatures from the Pacific.

A ridge is built

A strong jet stream would encourage an influx of gentle air from the Pacific towards the North American continent. In fact, a ridge would set in in western North America starting in the last days of January. This air mass could therefore move towards Quebec a little later.

A taste

Excluding the short period of two or three days when the province would suffer from the cold, it is a foretaste of spring that is anticipated. Let’s not forget that we are still in the heart of winter. This mildness predicted by the models would be relative to this period: around 5 or 6°C above normal. In southern Quebec, the seasonal average is -6°C. During this stretch of mild weather, the mercury would hover near or slightly above freezing.

With the collaboration of Bertin Ossonon, meteorologist.

