Quebec will have a foretaste of spring

#Quebec #foretaste #spring

Published on January 24, 2024 at 12:08 a.m.

Winter will take a long break in Quebec and Canada. Forecast.

Two sequences

According to the models, the prevailing atmospheric context over the next two weeks would be favorable to an influx of mild air. Two sequences are anticipated, which will be interspersed with a brief descent of cold air. Initially, sweetness from the southern United States would travel up to Quebec. Then, the month of February would begin with a surge of mild temperatures from the Pacific.

A ridge is built

A strong jet stream would encourage an influx of gentle air from the Pacific towards the North American continent. In fact, a ridge would set in in western North America starting in the last days of January. This air mass could therefore move towards Quebec a little later.

A taste

Excluding the short period of two or three days when the province would suffer from the cold, it is a foretaste of spring that is anticipated. Let’s not forget that we are still in the heart of winter. This mildness predicted by the models would be relative to this period: around 5 or 6°C above normal. In southern Quebec, the seasonal average is -6°C. During this stretch of mild weather, the mercury would hover near or slightly above freezing.

With the collaboration of Bertin Ossonon, meteorologist.

SEE ALSO: A plane makes an emergency landing on a highway!

Also Read:  The sister of North City Councilor Wang Xinyi "was Dai Liren's first girlfriend" was stabbed 39 times to death! It took him 10 years to accept - Mirror Media

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

War in Ukraine. The Russians are testing a new attack tactic against Ukraine, the first such presentation from Germany – Lrytas.lt
War in Ukraine. The Russians are testing a new attack tactic against Ukraine, the first such presentation from Germany – Lrytas.lt
Posted on
The 20 healthiest three-year-old cars – AUTOMEDIA
The 20 healthiest three-year-old cars – AUTOMEDIA
Posted on
REVIEW: Take a trip to Hawaii in Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth
REVIEW: Take a trip to Hawaii in Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth
Posted on
The PSOE unveils its neighborhood policy: The Saharan question avoided
The PSOE unveils its neighborhood policy: The Saharan question avoided
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Backbiting Bulgaria celebrity China Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football foreign country GAZA GAZA STRIP Government Hamas Health International Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture Morocco morocco news morocco newspaper National news Palestine policy Politics press morocco Russia science soccer sport sports TECH Technology Ukraine United States of America USA Video world

Information

Information

Information

Information

Information

Hosted by Byohosting – Most Recommended Web Hosting – for complains, abuse, advertising contact: 
o f f i c e @byohosting.com

More Interesting News