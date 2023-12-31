Quebecers urged to exercise caution to limit the transmission of viruses

#Quebecers #urged #exercise #caution #limit #transmission #viruses

The government of Quebec calls on the population to exercise caution during this period of New Year celebrations, in order to limit the transmission of viruses and thus avoid putting even more pressure on the health network.

After a lull at Christmas, the occupancy rate rose above 100% in several hospitals in the province. The average occupancy rate of emergency rooms across Quebec stood at 120% on Sunday afternoon, according to the Index Santé website.

Among the 15 regions of Quebec, 10 had an occupancy rate greater than 100%, including some of the most populous. The highest average rate was 193% in Lanaudière, followed by the Laurentians (147%), and Montérégie (145%).

The five regions where the occupancy rate was less than 100% were Gaspésie-Îles-de-la-Madeleine (47%), Bas-Saint-Laurent (83%), Capitale-Nationale (84%), Abitibi-Témiscamingue (95%) and Saguenay-Lac-Saint-Jean (96%).

The Ministry of Health and Social Services (MSSS) warns that respiratory viruses, such as COVID-19, respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) and influenza, “are still circulating abundantly […] which increases the number of hospitalizations.”

“The peak of virus circulation has not yet been reached,” he said in a statement on Saturday.

In a context where numerous gatherings are planned to celebrate the arrival of 2024, Quebec invites the population to adopt certain behaviors in order to avoid and reduce the transmission of viruses.

The MSSS reminds that it is better to stay at home and limit your activities in case of fever. In the event of symptoms, wearing a mask should be preferred and contact with vulnerable people should be avoided.

Covering your nose and mouth when coughing or sneezing, and washing your hands regularly also remain good hygiene and respiratory etiquette measures, says the government.

In the event of non-urgent health problems, the MSSS asks you to turn to services other than emergencies. The ministry affirms that a “large proportion of patients who consult the emergency room do not need” to go there.

“Among the examples observed on a daily basis in emergencies, there is a question of sore throat, mild cough, gastroenteritis (without signs of significant dehydration) and symptoms of urinary infection,” he lists.

Even if the waiting time may be longer than normal, the 811 telephone line is preferred in the event of non-urgent health needs, as well as the digital first line access counter (GAP), according to the MSSS.

The latter nevertheless specifies that you should never hesitate to go to the emergency room for any health situation requiring immediate care.

