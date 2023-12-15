Queen Camilla also gets behind the microphone: British monarch launches her own podcast | Royalty

After Meghan Markle, it will soon be Queen Camilla’s turn to enter the recording studio. From January 8, her brand new and very first podcast ‘The Queen’s Reading Room’ will be available everywhere. That news was just confirmed by royal family expert Rebecca English: “Queen Camilla is launching her own podcast!”, says X enthusiastically.

In the podcast, the British monarch invites some well-known names to discuss literature together, in the hope of encouraging listeners to read more. The famous names that the queen has already managed to secure are Dame Joanna Lumley and Sir Ian Rankin.

The podcast completely fits Camilla’s personality and private life, because she is known as a great lover of literature.

The podcast is launched by her own charity, the foundation and book club The Reading Room. It was founded in 2021, during the corona pandemic, with the aim of ensuring that more adults and children enjoy reading.

The podcast will consist of eight episodes and can be streamed via streaming services from January 8.

