Queen Margrethe breaks with Danish tradition by abdicating

#Queen #Margrethe #breaks #Danish #tradition #abdicating

“We do not do such a transfer of power in this country,” the now 83-year-old queen said in a 2016 interview with Belgian royal reporter Wim Dehandschieter. “It has always been the case that you stay on as long as you live. That is what my father did and, as far as I know, all predecessors did as well. And that is what I think about it too.”

You can watch that fragment here:

Longest-serving monarch

Margrethe has been on the Danish throne since January 14, 1972. Then her father, King Frederick IX, died. She is the longest-serving monarch since the death of Britain’s Queen Elizabeth. When she steps down on January 14, she will have been on the throne for exactly 52 years. Her son Frederik then takes over from her.

One of the reasons for her resignation is a back operation that Margrethe underwent in February, she said in her speech. “Of course, the operation also gave rise to thinking about the future: whether it was time to leave the responsibility to the next generation.”