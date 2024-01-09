Queen Margrethe has a chance to win ‘Danish Oscar’ with costume and set design | Movies & Series

The Danish queen Margrethe has a chance to win a Robert Award, which is presented annually by the Danish Film Academy. The Robert Awards are the Danish equivalent of the American Oscars and the British BAFTAs.

Margrethe has a chance in two categories, namely Set Designer of the Year and Costume Designer of the Year. The 83-year-old queen owes the nominations to her contribution to the Netflix film Ehrengard – The Art of Seduction.

For this film, the queen made about seventy decoupages, a technique in which furniture and walls are covered with pieces of colored paper. Margrethe also designed a number of costumes, including for actor Sidse Babett Knudsen.

Margrethe, who will step down on Sunday and leave the throne to her son Frederik, has previously designed sets and costumes for TV, film and theater. In her spare time she also likes to draw and paint.

The Robert Awards ceremony will take place on February 3. The winners are chosen by the almost three thousand members of the Danish Film Academy.

