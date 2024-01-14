Queen Margrethe has abdicated, son Frederik is now the new king of Denmark

#Queen #Margrethe #abdicated #son #Frederik #king #Denmark

The EPA congregations at Christiansborg

NOS Nieuws•vandaag, 14:28

After 52 years on the throne, Danish Queen Margrethe II has signed her act of abdication and abdicated. Her eldest son Frederik is now king of Denmark. His wife, Australian Mary Donaldson, is queen.

During her New Year’s speech, Margrethe announced, to everyone’s surprise, that she would retire during her lifetime, something she had never previously planned. Now, two weeks later, her son takes over the kingship from her.

The queen signed her abdication statement at Christiansborg Palace in Copenhagen, the center of Danish power. Frederik’s 18-year-old son Christian was also present. He is now crown prince.

Thousands of Danes

Many thousands of Danes have gathered at Christiansborg Palace, where the Danish parliament is located, to catch a glimpse of their new monarch.

If this was not possible during the short driving tour from Amalienborg, they will have the opportunity to do so again at 3 p.m. Then their new king Frederick X addresses the Danes before returning to his residence.