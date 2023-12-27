Queen Máxima interviewed by Tooske Ragas for Shownieuws special | Royal family

By our entertainment editors

27 dec 2023 om 12:38

Queen Máxima can be seen on Wednesday evening in a special broadcast of Show news. In de special Together against Debt the queen, as honorary chairman of SchuldenlabNL, is interviewed by presenter Tooske Ragas.

The program followed the queen’s activities for SchuldenlabNL for a year. Máxima explains, among other things, why the subject is so important to her and why she is committed to this. The Queen also discusses the impact of debt and looks back on the five-year existence of SchuldenlabNL.

Experienced experts and outgoing Minister Carola Schouten (Poverty Policy) will also have their say.

SchuldenlabNL was founded in 2018 to make the Netherlands debt-free. Queen Máxima has been honorary chairman of SchuldenlabNL since 2022.

The special broadcast Show News Special: Together against Debt in conversation with Queen Máxima can be seen on Wednesday at 8:30 PM on SBS6.

Image: NL Image

Read more about:

MediaShownieuwsTooske RagasQueen MáximaMedia and Culture

