Queen Máxima wore this outfit during the New Year’s reception

Queen Máxima has started the new year with a packed agenda. While she was still in her stylish houndstooth dress in Washington this weekend, today it was time for the annual New Year’s reception in the palace. Of course, she did not welcome the guests in a comfortable suit, but this time she once again pulled out something pretty.

We have not seen the outfit in question on the queen before. In fact, we have never seen this outfit combination on her before. She wore – completely in line with the latest trends – a turtleneck under her blouse. A surprising choice, which secretly actually turned out quite well. And that has everything to do with the color combination.

New Year’s reception in the palace

Well, about that New Year’s reception: every year Queen Máxima and King Willem-Alexander invite several hundred people from politics, public administration and various sectors of Dutch society to the Royal Palace Amsterdam to toast the new year. The King traditionally gives a speech – which you can read on the Royal Household website – and tomorrow the Royal Couple will receive members of the diplomatic corps and international organizations.

For the occasion, Máxima dressed in a light pink turtleneck with a blouse in the same color over it. We can’t see the pants clearly in the photos, but according to Josine from modekoninginmaxima.nl they were also light pink. In other words: Máxima chose her favorite styling trick when it comes to colors – she creates an outfit in the same color from her closet more than once. And that is precisely why she can get away with such a turtleneck under her blouse. To give the outfit some layering, she combines the soft pink with a camel-colored coat and immediately turns this into the surprising color combination of the winter. Curious about the look? You can view it here:

KOEN VAN WEEL//Getty Images