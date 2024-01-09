Queuing for Cromboloni 6 Hours, Buyers Are Annoyed Their Stock Was Bought Up by Jastip Craftsmen!

#Queuing #Cromboloni #Hours #Buyers #Annoyed #Stock #Bought #Jastip #Craftsmen

Customers in Malaysia are disappointed after queuing for cromboloni for 6 hours at a bakery. They felt they were being treated unfairly because their stock was being used up by entrusting services (jastiper).

Cromboloni is not only popular in Indonesia, but also in Singapore and Malaysia. This pastry is also attracting attention. This combination of croissant and bomboloni is interesting because customers are curious about the sensation of eating crunchy croissant skin combined with overflowing cream inside.

With its virality, cromboloni is much sought after. Finally, several bakeries or cafes started offering this pastry dish to attract customers. Among several bakeries in Malaysia, there is one that is famous for its cromboloni, called Loaf Adam.

Loaf Adam Patisserie is a bakery that sells various kinds of pastries, including cromboloni. When cromboloni went viral, this bakery became busy with buyers. However, this busy queue actually caused a bit of dispute between customers.

By uploading a video on page X, you can see how many netizens are queuing in front of one of Loaf Adam’s branches. The exact location is not known, but the bakery is very busy with customers. The queue was full from inside to outside.

Apart from the long queues, this video apparently also shows customer disappointment. Many Loaf Adam customers were disappointed because they couldn’t buy cromboloni, even though they had been queuing for hours. Some customers have been queuing since 08.40 am until 14.40.

Unfortunately, their efforts to queue for 6 hours were fruitless. Customers were disappointed and angry because the quantity of cromboloni in the bakery was apparently given to ‘personal shoppers’ or now often called jastipers (entrusted services).

Personal shoppers are allowed to buy as many cromboloni as they like, without a maximum limit. Meanwhile, ordinary customers can only buy a maximum of two cromboloni.

Seeing regulations like this, it is clear that other customers are disappointed. They felt they had been treated unfairly because they had queued from the start but didn’t have any cromboloni left and were only allowed to buy 2.

The video also shows a quite tense situation. Customers who had queued but didn’t get cromboloni were annoyed and appeared to be protesting. There was a bit of a commotion between customers there.

This video upload has been watched by 1 million accounts on X and has been flooded with various comments from netizens.

A netizen was surprised by the attitude of Malaysians who seemed unable to miss viral things like this.

“Malaysian people automatically become stupid when they use viral things like this… Will they die if they don’t eat this?” he said.

Other netizens also gave similar comments, “Just one is not enough, the queue is like there is no other food, there are so many people who become food slaves.”

Meanwhile, another netizen said, “I want to experience it too, but if I see regulations like this and there are personal shoppers, I think I’ll wait a year until it calms down a bit before experiencing it. The long queue makes me immediately want to go back.”

Seeing the chaos at Loaf Adam’s bakery regarding the purchasing system, several netizens compared it to the purchasing system at other bakeries which they thought was neater.

One netizen praised the orderly regulations made by the Ovent owner in Alor Setar. According to him, the Ovent system is better because it gives warnings from the start if it is open every day and only sells cromboloni 3 times. Each time we only provide 50 pieces and each customer can only order 2 pieces.

With this notification, this netizen feels that customers are more orderly because they know what time to arrive and don’t have to wait or queue for a long time.

Other netizens also seemed to be criticizing the Loaf Adam bakery because of its unclear system. According to this netizen, the owner should have respect by not letting customers stand for hours.

The further circumstances of the commotion at the bakery are not yet known. However, if you look at the comments column, many netizens apparently don’t like the system created by this bakery. They seem to hope that the bakery can change the system to a more orderly one and not harm customers.

On the other hand, several netizens also suggested that people should not be too FOMO (Fear of missing out) if they haven’t tried the food that is going viral.

