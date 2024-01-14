Queuing for hours to go to De School for the last time: “I think I’ll shed a tear soon”

#Queuing #hours #School #time #Ill #shed #tear

With coffee, croissants, cigarettes and prosecco in line. Visitors to club De School in West have been queuing for hours all weekend to enjoy the club’s final closing weekend. After eight years the curtain falls: “I’ve met so many people here, I think I’ll shed a tear soon.”

The people at the front of the queue have been there for about four hours now: “I did my make-up here, luckily it didn’t rain this morning.” The club is a successor to the well-known ‘Club 11’ and ‘Trouw’. What characterizes the clubs is the free and extravagant atmosphere inside: “It’s almost indescribable, it’s like a little Berlin here.”

The memories are recalled in the queue: “I remember the first time I went here on a Sunday. I went with a group that I didn’t know very well, now they are my best friends and then I taught my friend know,” says a woman in line. A boy from London came from London especially for this last party: “When my girlfriend called, I grabbed my passport and went straight away. This is my last chance!”

The club was supposed to exist for five years, but it was ultimately eight years later when visitors could actually enter the old school building for the last time. In 2020, the club temporarily closed after a discussion about the lack of diversity. That seemed like the end at the time, but two years later the doors opened again.

The queue is made bearable with coffee, croissants, extra socks, prosecco and beer. “When I get inside, I want to go to the toilet and sit for a while. But then it’s time to let loose.” The club is open until Monday morning. “On Monday morning when the sun comes through the windows, that’s when I’m happiest,” says a girl after a four-hour wait. “I hope to last in there until the end and I think I will shed a tear.”