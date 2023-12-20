Quick test can give answers about adhd

#Quick #test #give #answers #adhd

More and more children are now being diagnosed with ADHD. According to researchers, this can be explained by increased knowledge, changed diagnostic criteria and reduced stigmatization.

– Children with ADHD are a very heterogeneous group and it can have major consequences if they do not receive the right support efforts. An established diagnosis is often needed to ensure that the patient receives the right treatment and help – not least at school, says Peik Gustafsson, senior physician in child and adolescent psychiatry and associate professor at Lund University.

Uncertainty in assessment of ADHD

Currently, the diagnosis is mainly made through interviews and observations, something that can contribute to an uncertainty in the assessment. Sometimes certain neuropsychological tests can also be used, but they are not accurate enough.

According to the researchers, better diagnostic tools are needed. A new ADHD test has now been investigated in a study at Lund University.

– Previous research shows that ADHD can be linked to structural changes in the cerebellum, where certain areas are smaller in ADHD. Since the cerebellum plays an important role in motor ability and timing, we wanted to use a test that is related to this function, says Anders Rasmussen, associate professor of neurophysiology at Lund University.

Test measures finger movements

In the study, the researchers used so-called finger-tapping. It is a test that measures a person’s ability to perform quick and regular movements with one or more fingers. Typically, the method is used to assess motor control, coordination and temporal precision.

– The test, which was developed by Guy Madison at Umeå University, involves the child pressing a sensor such as a keyboard, in time with a recurring sound. When the sound stops, the child should continue pressing with his fingers just as before and at the same pace, explains Anders Rasmussen.

The result was surprisingly clear when children with and without ADHD were compared in the study. The participants in the ADHD group had more difficulty keeping pace on their own compared to a control group.

Biomarker as a supplement

The researchers were also able to see differences between different sub-groups within ADHD. Children without motor difficulties found it a little easier to maintain a steady rhythm compared to children with motor difficulties.

The study shows that finger-tapping can be used as an inexpensive, objective and unbiased biomarker to complement current diagnostic methods.

– Our study is quite small and now our ambition is to continue studies in larger groups of children and also include children with autism, because they also show major changes in the cerebellum, concludes Peik Gustafsson.

Scientific study:

The ability to maintain rhythm is predictive of ADHD diagnosis and profile, BMC Psychiatry.

Contact:

Anders Rasmussen, senior lecturer and docent in neurophysiology at Lund University, [email protected]