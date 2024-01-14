Quite unexpectedly, Hong Kong’s new steel could lead to a revolution in hydrogen production

#unexpectedly #Hong #Kongs #steel #lead #revolution #hydrogen #production

Hong Kong scientists have introduced a steel that can replace titanium.

Researchers from the University of Hong Kong have developed the new type of stainless steel SS-H2 for hydrogen production that outperforms titanium in terms of corrosion resistance and cost-effectiveness. The discovery could significantly reduce the cost of materials for water electrolysers, making it easier to produce hydrogen from renewable sources at an affordable cost. The discovery was published in the journal Materials Today.

Professor Mingxin Huang (Mingxin Huang) from the Department of Mechanical Engineering at the University of Hong Kong led the team that developed the SS-H2. The achievement is part of its “Supersteel” project, which previously saw success with the creation of anti-COVID-19 steel in 2021 and the development of super-strength and ultra-viscous supersteel in 2017 and 2020.

The new steel is extremely resistant to corrosion, making it promising for the production of green hydrogen from seawater. The efficiency of the new steel in saltwater electrolysers is comparable to the current practice of using titanium to produce hydrogen from desalinated seawater or acids, while the cost of the new steel is significantly lower.

The main feature of SS-H2 is “sequential double passivation”, which prevents corrosion in chloride environments up to the ultra-high potential of 1700 mV. This is a fundamentally new approach compared to conventional stainless steel.

An unexpected twist in the research was the discovery of a new role for manganese – an element previously thought to reduce the corrosion resistance of steel. It turned out that manganese is a key contributor to the formation of a protective layer on the surface of steel, which fundamentally changes the way we think about corrosion science.

Currently, water electrolyzers require expensive titanium components coated with gold or platinum. The use of SS-H2 will reduce the cost of these components by about 40 times, which is a significant breakthrough in industrial applications.

Currently, Professor Huang’s team is actively working on the industrial application of the new steel. In cooperation with a plant in mainland China, several tons of wires based on SS-H2 have already been produced, and work is underway to apply this more cost-effective material to the production of hydrogen from renewable sources.

Artboard 6

Become part of the Kaldata.com community on Viber

Comment on the article in our Forums. To be the first to know the essentials, like our Facebook page and follow us on TikTok, Telegram and Viber or download the app at Kaldata.com for Android, iOS and Huawei!