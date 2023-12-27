Quito League: Why Isaac Álvarez did not meet with Esteban Paz and it affects Luis Zubeldía | FOOTBALL-INTERNATIONAL

#Quito #League #Isaac #Álvarez #meet #Esteban #Paz #affects #Luis #Zubeldía #FOOTBALLINTERNATIONAL

Liga de Quito has had an outstanding year, shining in both national and international competitions. The well-known ‘Ecuador Cup King’ triumphed in the 2023 Copa Sudamericana after an intense penalty shootout final against the Brazilian Fortaleza. Weeks ago, they were also crowned champion of the local league by beating Independiente del Valle, again in a twelve-step definition. These achievements should be the perfect basis for planning for 2024. However, discrepancies in the club’s management between Isaac Álvarez, the president, and Esteban Paz, head of the Football Commission, have created an atmosphere of instability. This situation has led Paolo Guerrero, the team’s scorer, to cool his renewal until the permanence of coach Luis Zubeldía is confirmed, who has expressed that he will not continue unless the internal discrepancies are resolved.

After winning the Liga Pro, on December 17, internal difficulties emerged, evidencing a tense relationship between Paz and Álvarez. This circumstance led several former presidents to organize a key and mediating meeting for Tuesday the 26th. However, the club’s boss was not present, with only the head of the Football Commission attending.

This scenario aggravates the situation in LDU, given that Zubeldía has established two requirements to continue leading the Alba squad, and both depend on a reconciliation or truce between the two managers. Let us remember that the technician requested to resolve the internal disputes as a condition for his permanence, something that he and his technical command fervently desire.

“There has to be an agreement between the leadership. On our part it is confirmed, but the Football Commission and the president still need to agree on everything that is coming. Our word has already been given because we want to continue,” said the coach before returning to his native country, Argentina, to spend the end-of-year holidays with his family.

On the other hand, Luis has also conditioned his renewal with the League on Paz’s permanence at the head of the Commission. However, Esteban’s contract is set to expire on January 8, and a general meeting will determine whether to extend his contract for six more years.

Due to the current situation, this assembly could be postponed until the 31st of the aforementioned month, as indicated by former president Darío Ávila. This delay in making a decision on such a crucial football issue also directly affects Luis Zubeldía, who by that time could already be managing another club.

Why did Isaac Álvarez miss the meeting with Esteban Paz?

President Álvarez, citing family reasons, was absent from the meeting organized by former presidents of the Quito League, as he himself indicated. Only Esteban Paz attended this meeting, representing the Albos special football commission, and he had the opportunity to talk with the club’s former leaders.

“Unfortunately, there was no meeting. Esteban Paz arrived punctually, several presidents spoke with him for about two hours, however, José Cueva, a great former president, told us that Isaac Álvarez would not make it to the meeting,” said Ávila, one of the promoters of this initiative that sought to find agreements between both parties.

The former president highlighted that “we saw that Esteban is open to dialogue, we also noticed that there is no personal conflict with Isaac, there are differences, yes, but nothing that cannot be corrected.” Ávila believes that an acceptance by Álvarez to meet with the former presidents could lead to a future meeting with Paz, in which it would be expected to reach favorable agreements for the ‘King of the Copa del Ecuador’.

The future of Luis Zubeldía and Colo Colo

In the midst of this context, with its attention directed from the south to the north, Colo Colo shows a strong interest in Zubeldía. Although the negotiations have not advanced, there is optimism, due to the internal complications that Liga de Quito continues to face.

Along these lines, Daniel Morón, sports director of the Chilean team, continues to strive to get Zubeldía. According to ADN Deportes, the club’s board would be willing to offer the Argentine an amount of 1.8 million dollars for his technical command, exceeding the 1.2 million that Gustavo Quinteros, former ‘colocolino’ coach, previously received.

Luis Zubeldía, 2023 champion in the Pro League and Copa Sudamericana. (Photo: Getty Images)

Will Paolo Guerrero renew with Liga de Quito?

Paolo Guerrero has mentioned that his contractual relationship with Liga de Quito came to an end in December and he is not sure about his next destination, although he feels deep affection for the ‘Albos’, both for his teammates, followers and the environment that surrounds him. The Peruvian’s renewal for LDU will only take place if Luis Zubeldía continues, as stated by the ‘Predator’.

“My contract expired in December, what happens in 2024 I don’t know. I would love to (continue at LDU) because of the treatment they gave me, because of the love of the fans, my teammates and the entire environment. (…) It was a pleasure to work with ‘profess’ Zubeldía. If he stays, he will ask the entire group to stay. My desire is to win the Copa Libertadores,” Guerrero said regarding his current situation.

Likewise, the attacker made it clear that regarding his future team, he is delegating all responsibility to his agent, so he cannot mention a particular league. “By showing my quality and my game, I will have continuity in any team. (…) For the moment, I leave everything to my representative. I can’t speak about a specific league. I would love to stay in the League because of the treatment I have received,” indicated the member of the Peruvian National Team.

