Quiz for families with children “Think – Mini – Learn”

2024-02-04, 15:00 Pegasus Yard 10.00

Quiz for families with children “Think – Mini – Learn”.

The warm living room of Pegasus Pagalma is waiting for attractive and close-knit families with children to test their ingenuity and allow themselves to zigzag their minds in a quiz on February 4 at 15.00

A tradition was established in the Pegasus Courtyard last year – an opportunity for teams to have a fun and exciting time, testing their knowledge in thematic mind games. This time we invite and give the opportunity directly to families with children.

We invite you to test your knowledge of your favorite animated films, colorful facts and mysterious riddles, as well as your trained ears to different tunes. Or rely on luck and learn something new! There is power in knowledge and families!

Register your family here:

Participation fee EUR 10.00 per team. The maximum number of participants in one team is 5 people.

Homepage Organizer SIA Liepaja Music

