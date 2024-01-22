Rabl with a step forward

#Rabl #step

The ÖTV contract player was only stopped in the final at the ITF home event in Oberpullendorf.

With two three-set wins after falling behind and two two-set wins, she reached her third individual final in an international U18 event at the ITF youth home tournament Tennis Academy Burgenland powered by Wilson at the TC Sport-Hotel-Kurz in Oberpullendorf, her first in the Category J60. The only thing that didn’t work out for Leonie Rabl in the end was the second title win and the crowning of a strong tournament week: the 16-year-old local young hope narrowly lost the final in Central Burgenland on Sunday. The Burgenlander (ITF 1146), who was equipped with a wildcard, had to admit defeat to the fifth-seeded Slovakian Karolina Krajmer (ITF 565) after a tough fight 6:7 (5), 6:3, 2:6. Nevertheless, with this sense of success, she managed to make a significant leap forward in the youth world rankings and back into the top 1000.

“A very good tournament from Leonie!” ÖTV sports director and Davis Cup captain Jürgen Melzer also praised the ÖTV contract player from the association performance center in the southern part of the city. “It was really pleasant to look after them this week, I had a lot of fun. She improved from round to round and celebrated this success for the first time at this level again after a long injury break. Of course, I would have liked her to win the tournament, but overall it was definitely a step in the right direction, and it should also give her self-confidence for the next tasks.” Rabl was the only Austrian to be over the top this time Made it out of the main round. Among the boys, the 14-year-old wildcard owner Gabriel Niedermayr (ITF 1209) and Constantin Neubauer (ITF 708), who is a year older, both reached the round of 16. Second seeded German Sydney Zick (ITF 256) secured victory with a razor-thin 2:6, 7:6 (8), 7:6 (4) in the final of the top seeds against Hungarian Adam Jilly (ITF 194).

On Sunday, the second ITF youth tournament in Oberpullendorf, this time in the J30 category, began with the first round of qualification. The main competition at the Burgenland Juniors powered by Wilson will take place from January 23rd to 28th.