“Race ban would be a blow to the air”

After the recent dog attacks, the Riksdag member Fredrik Kärrholm (M) has tabled a motion for a ban on the breeding and import of certain types of dogs in Sweden. Even the Social Democrats have opened for a ban on specific dog breeds.

But the question of certain dog breeds being or not being in Sweden is hardly new. After a similar debate more than 20 years ago, the state dog responsibility investigation “Dog in right hands – about the dog owner’s responsibility” came in 2003. One of those who took part in this investigation was Åke Hedhammar, veterinarian and senior professor at the Swedish University of Agriculture (SLU).

And according to him, it would be practically impossible to ban certain dog breeds, because the concept of breed is too vaguely defined.

– It would just be a punch in the air, says Åke Hedhammar to DN.

Why?

– What is a race? We humans are the ones who invented what a race is. Pitbull, for example. But pitbull is not a breed, not in Sweden, it is a concept. Also, if you ban a certain breed, the owners would just say the dog is not that breed. “No, this is not a Rottweiler, this is something else…” In other words: the concept of breed is too poorly defined to be used as a basis for banning dangerous dogs. You don’t approach the problem that way.

Åke Hedhammar, veterinarian, professor and former scientific advisor to the Swedish Kennel Club. Photo: Claudio Bresciani / TT

But if you ban dogs of a certain type then?

– In that case, the dilemma of defining the type of dog arises. Neither registered nor unregistered dogs can be reliably classified.

So how to approach the problem of dangerous dogs?

– By removing those individuals and banning the owners from having dogs. And it should be done faster and more efficiently than what is happening today. Often these dogs have been involved in previous incidents. Even then they would have acted and forbidden the owners to keep them. In that case, the follow-up must also become more effective.