Race to land on the moon: While the US probe burned in the atmosphere, Japan carried out a precision maneuver

The mission began back in September, when the probe lifted off from the Tanegashima Space Center in Japan, and on December 25th left Earth’s orbit and flew towards the Moon.

One of the probe’s main innovations compared to previous autonomous lunar missions is precision landing technology. It had to allow the probe to hit a landing zone just 100 meters in diameter, whereas previous missions required a region roughly 10 kilometers in diameter.

At the moment, it is still being checked whether the landing took place in the intended place. It is very interesting from a scientific point of view, because it is believed that the material of the Moon’s mantle has risen to the surface there.

The successful landing was somewhat overshadowed by a technical problem that soon arose: the probe’s solar panels appear to be not rotating and are facing west, so they are currently not receiving power.

So three hours after landing and after checking that all the probe’s instruments were working successfully, it was decided to shut it down. However, the Japanese space agency said on Monday that it expects the probe to recover as the sun turns west.

The successful landing of the Japanese probe followed just one week after the failed launch of the US company Astrobotic’s mission.

The mission’s probe took off, but soon experienced an explosion and lost most of its fuel. For a while, it was thought that the remaining fuel would be enough to at least fly to the Moon, although a safe landing would certainly not be possible; however, on Thursday it was announced that the probe would return to Earth and burn up over the Pacific Ocean.

Contact with the probe was lost over the South Pacific late Thursday night last week; it probably burned up there after reaching the upper atmosphere.

Such an outcome is quite common for probes that orbit the Earth at an altitude of several hundred kilometers – it is very convenient and simple to burn them in the atmosphere, and there is no debris left in the orbit. Despite the failure of the mission, the company claims to have collected important data about the progress of the mission, so the next attempt should be much better.

That mission is expected in November; Astrobotic is expected to deliver a NASA lunar rover to the Moon’s south pole region.