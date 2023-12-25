racer with last year’s engine and 24 GB RAM – SMARTmania.cz

#racer #years #engine #RAM #SMARTmania.cz

Honor presented a new smartphone just before Christmas

It has the performance of the flagship models, but its price is pleasantly low

Racing ambitions reveal the stripes on the “hood” of the blue variant

The Honor brand makes no bones about the fact that part of the world is celebrating Christmas and is launching new products. The last one is the Honor 90 GT smartphone, which will fulfill the role of a phone from the upper middle class in the manufacturer’s portfolio – although it is proud of a flagship processor, it still does not reach the best phones today. Considering its relatively low price, it doesn’t really need it.

Honor 90 GT: nice guy at first glance

Although the new phone has the abbreviation GT in its name, it does not show off its “racing” ambitions in any way. The only design fad is the vertical stripes across the entire back of the blue variant, the black and beige version is intended for more conservative hands. Following the latest trends, the phone relies on straight metal sides and a flat display, has a pleasant 7.9 mm waist and weighs 187 grams. Perhaps only the absence of increased resistance will freeze.

The front side of the “goth” is filled with a 6.7″ OLED display with Full HD+ resolution and a refresh rate of 120 Hz (3,840 Hz PWM). The panel can display 1 billion colors, covering the entire DCI-P3 color space. The display also includes a fingerprint reader and a 16MP selfie camera with an aperture of f/2.4 – located in the circular hole in the top center.

The rest of the photo equipment can be found on the back, it consists of the following cameras:

50 Mpx main with f/1.95 aperture

12 Mpx wide-angle with f/2.2 aperture

Unfortunately, there was no telephoto lens, the wide-angle camera can at least take macro shots.

With last year’s engine

The Honor 90 GT is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, i.e. the flagship chipset from late last year. To give the phone racing ambitions, Honor fitted the phone with a large cooling system with high thermal conductivity. In addition, the phone will be available with up to 24 GB of RAM, so gamers will definitely get their money’s worth.

The phone also boasts a 5,000mAh battery that can charge up to 100 watts. There is no wireless charging, nor is there a headphone port or microSD card slot on the phone. But the last item does not have to make us too sad, as the Honor 90 GT can have up to 1TB of storage. The operating system is Android 13 with Magic UI 7.2 superstructure.

Price and availability

The Honor 90 GT will go on sale in China on December 26 at the following prices:

12/256 GB for 2,599 CNY (about 9,900 crowns with VAT)

16/256 GB for CNY 2,899 (about CZK 11,000 including VAT)

12/512 GB for 3,199 CNY (about 12,200 crowns with VAT)

24 GB/1 TB for 3,699 CNY (about 14,100 crowns with VAT)

We have no information on global availability yet.

