Rachel Hazes may get her own reality series about a brasserie in Spain | Media

Talpa Network is looking at the possibilities for a reality series about Rachel Hazes in Torremolinos, Spain. A company spokesperson confirmed this after reports Show news.

Images circulating on TikTok show Hazes with a camera crew. Various juice channels report that Hazes is busy recording a reality show there.

This has now been confirmed by Talpa. Hazes announced at the beginning of December that he would open a brasserie in the Spanish municipality. One of the wishes of her late husband André Hazes was “to have our own Hazes Café”, Rachel Hazes wrote on Instagram at the end of last year.

“As many of you know, I have had his plan in my head since André’s death. That is why I am so very proud to finally be able to make this come true for him. And in his beloved Spain.”

Brasserie Casa Hazes will open on February 10, 2024. The catering facility, which was previously run by the daughter of singer Peter Beense, will feature a lot of music from the artist who died in 2004.

Hazes lives permanently in Spain because of the brasserie. She previously stayed alternately in the Netherlands and Barcelona.

