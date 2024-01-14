Rachida Dati sees it as “class contempt”

#Rachida #Dati #sees #class #contempt

“I don’t care about the comments on my appointment, even if I sometimes also see class contempt in them,” declared the newly appointed Minister of Culture, Rachida Dati, in the columns of Le Parisien.

Since her appointment to the Ministry of Culture within the government of Gabriel Attal, Rachida Dati has faced a large number of criticisms. “Comments” which she said in an interview with Le Parisien she did not pay attention to, while seeing in them “sometimes contempt for class”. With her appointment, she believes she is “showing part of France that anything is possible”.

Faced with the words of the mayor of Paris who had wished “good luck to those involved in culture” in a message posted on X (formerly Twitter)Rachida Dati says “to regret that Anne Hidalgo is in bitterness, in bitterness or personal hatred”.

Even if she describes, in a word, the mayor of Paris as “outdated”, the new Minister of Culture nevertheless assures that they will “work together” because they have “issues in common”.

“Paris is now our common cultural asset. The major Parisian issues are the preservation of heritage, its architecture, and of course the completion of the renovation of Notre-Dame,” she underlines.

“My fight for access to culture for all”

His goal as minister? “Spread culture in all territories, to all audiences, especially to those who are furthest away from it”.

“We must relaunch the municipal conservatories accessible to all, the theater for young people and all the networks from which I myself have benefited, such as the Maisons des Jeunes et de la Culture (MJC)!”, she explains.

Before adding cynically: “for those who wonder if I read books, let them know that I had access to them in my city through the BiblioBus. I am not ashamed to say it. This explains my fight for access to culture for all.

“You cannot exclude me from my values”

Faced with her exclusion from the Republican party by Éric Ciotti, Rachida Dati assures that “her values ​​are republican”.

“You can exclude me from a party, you cannot exclude me from my values,” she declares, specifying that she was encouraged by Nicolas Sarkozy to accept this position.

Regarding her indictment for passive corruption, Rachida Dati says she is “serene”. “We are in a state of law; I believe in justice and the presumption of innocence which has been an asset of French culture since 1789,” she concludes.

A presumption of innocence that she also brandishes for Gérard Depardieu, thus deviating from the position of her predecessor Rima Abdul Malak who had declared that the actor “put France to shame” after the remarks made by the latter in Complément investigation.

“The public emotion is as high as what it embodies and what it represents. The fight against violence against women is a fight that I have always led, and I will continue to lead it. But with respect for the rule of law and the presumption of innocence, because otherwise we fall into arbitrariness,” she asserts, saying she does not want to comment on the maintenance of the Legion of Honor. by Gérard Depardieu.