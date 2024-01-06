Racilor Tavern in Cluj, closed a month after its inauguration. Huge fine for Pescobar

#Racilor #Tavern #Cluj #closed #month #inauguration #Huge #fine #Pescobar

The Racilor Tavern in a mall in Cluj-Napoca was closed on Friday after an inspection by the fire department, reports Cluj24. The businessman Paul Nicolau illegally built the terrace of the new restaurant, inaugurated a month ago, which did not even have a fire safety permit.

Paul Nicolau, owner of Taverna Racilor restaurantsPhoto: Captura

“Following the checks by ISU Cluj specialists, deficiencies and serious violations of the fire safety requirement were found. Thus, it was found that there were no fire safety installations in that space, which were mandatory for the number of customers found at the time of the control, and the terrace built adjacent to the space inside the commercial complex did not have a building permit. In this regard, a contravention penalty of 105,000 lei was applied and the complementary measure of stopping the operation and use of the respective space was applied,” the firemen said.

Taverna Racilor, owned by businessman Paul Nicolau, known as Pescobar, opened in Iulius Mall on December 1, 2023.

Three weeks ago, the Crab Tavern in Snagov was consumed in a fire.

The ISU stated that following the fire, which broke out on the roof of the restaurant, the wooden structure almost completely collapsed.

The spokesperson of ISU Bucharest – Ilfov, Daniel Vasile, stated that 13 people were in the building, in a bedroom area, at the time of the fire, but that they managed to get out on their own, being found grouped near the restaurant at the time the arrival of the intervention teams, writes News.ro. He also explained that only one of them spoke Romanian.

That restaurant didn’t have a fire safety permit either. At the last check, the local was fined by the firefighters with 60,000 lei, Daniel Vasile also said.