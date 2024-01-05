Racing Genk with top talent Kos Karetsas (16) on winter internship: “Type of player you come to the stadium for” | Jupiler Pro League

#Racing #Genk #top #talent #Kos #Karetsas #winter #internship #Type #player #stadium #Jupiler #Pro #League

Racing Genk will pick up the thread again on Saturday in Benidorm. On the plane to Spain: Konstantinos Karetsas. The 16-year-old thoroughbred is one of the talents that Wouter Vrancken is in the spotlight. “He is not a one-for-one replacement for El Khannouss, but we do want to keep the door open for our young people,” says Head of Football Dimitri de Condé.

Bob Faesen

05-01-24, 10:00

