Racing, the only club without censorship and ‘flat rate’ for the Press | Relief

#Racing #club #censorship #flat #rate #Press #Relief

On a hot and sunny July 16, 2008, without eating or drinking, Juan Ramón López Muñiz ordered a closed-door training session in La Albericia -today Ciudad Deportiva Nando Yosu- on his second day as Racing coach. The news, surprising as it was in a land open to the world, felt quite bad among the fans – accustomed to rehearsals – and, above all, among some expert members of the Press. Marcelino had never done it in his successful previous season and, with this measure, there was great expectation that suddenly cooled because it was the year of the desired debut in UEFA. Everyone, forced, had to go home. All but one.

Roberto González, then a journalist for Cadena SER and Diario AS, threatened to follow the others as frustrated as he was upset, but he thought and he thought until he found a trick with which he could take some material to the radio and then write it for the next day’s readers in the newspaper. Suddenly, he realized that the Cantabria Police Headquarters building borders the sports facilities, so between his many contacts and the collaboration of his inseparable photographer Nacho Cubero, they asked for permission to go up to the roof. The cameraman took a privileged position while Roberto circled around looking for a crack.

There, from a bird’s eye view, happened what they imagined and what the newly arrived coaching staff did not expect, which included, among others, Juanjo González, today Luis de la Fuente’s most trusted assistant in the National Team. The photographer was not only able to see the entire preparatory session exclusively in the middle of preseason, but he also managed to photograph the entire sequence until he filled his memory. That day, the Racing coach understood that it is difficult to put doors on the field, so he did not repeat his ingenious idea in exchange for the veteran professionals, After a friendly negotiation of an hour, they did not share the secrets of those demanding first physical tests that, with their fatigue and even retching, they had observed. After that ‘incident’ they ended up being very good friends.

Curiously, at 59 years old and after 36 in the trenches, Roberto González has been the new Director of Communication and Spokesperson for Racing for six months. which is now presided over by Manolo Higuera and whose ownership is held by Sebastián Ceria. And, of course, among the various key points of his project is that of maintaining the good habits of openness that the house has almost always enjoyed, promoting some new ones andmore than anything, oppose the invading wave of censorship that infects the majority of professional clubs also being installed in El Sardinero.

Like Panorámix in Asterix and Obélix, a wise man’s name that couldn’t come more to mind since he climbed to the heights to follow the adventures of his Racing, he has created a magic potion with which, no matter where you ask, everyone is happy. : The Press is news because it can work in a way that is no longer done in almost any corner of professional football in Spain since one day Capello sealed Valdebebas and began to create a dangerous trend that some observe today from the very unemployment line. Thus, in this atmosphere of collaboration, the mountain journalists are happy to find help in times of anxiety (“we work like we did 20 years ago”), the staff is comfortable to put themselves in the showcase with order and without chaos, the club is more satisfied with the impact, respect and strategically thought-out harmony that has been created with the media and the fans do not complain because they are promptly informed of what is happening around their team.

There is no comparison



Almost no one within the 42 clubs that make up LaLiga (20 in the First and 22 in the Second) can match Racing in these benefits, since they have a nod or several, but they cannot boast of the entire offer: the media communication in Santander can be present in all the first team’s training sessions of the year and at all times -nothing 15 minutes and out like the greats and the rest of the copycats do-; Every day there is a press conference of a protagonist after training and footballers can be proposed; Each medium has an exclusive and personalized interview per week -which takes place in La Albericia or by telephone, live or recorded-; every three or four months they can do the same with the owner or the president; They have a member of the staff visit their newsrooms a couple of times a season; the club is open to them being carried out reports and interviews outside its facilities with special photos -within normality- in which the players even wear street clothes; And, in addition, they have a telephone on call open 24 hours a day, seven days a week, in case they need to check something or ask questions. Even if they need some quotation marks, the spokesperson provides it as long as it is reasonable and possible. What was common in the last century is now an exceptional situation.

LaLiga is delighted with Racing’s progress. Various sources consulted within the house confirm it: “Despite being one of the most humble teams, they do not lose sight of development. They are making a super effort to comply with everything that is asked of them from LaLiga Impulso. For example, on an international level they do small things in Nigeria, and now also in Argentina. And, in addition, they are doing internal communication work with employees. [algo que a los clubes se les suele atragantar]. “They understand working with the regional press well, but they want to do corporate things and that helps the club’s projects,” says a senior manager who knows well the internal functioning of professional entities. And another colleague adds: “Racing is still a newly promoted team, even if it is not this season. And in comparisons they come out as very serious and committed.”

Coach involvement



In Santander, near the pavilion where Teka made handball history, while representatives from up to eight stations and three different newspapers can attend training every day, since the pandemic the public cannot say the same. A strict measure that is being relaxed, but that Racing has not wanted to change completely “because it has reduced incidents to a minimum” after several fans had stiff necks recently in a training session with the former sports director Chuti Molina . Even so, the club opens training sessions once every two months for free, without doing business like in other cities, coinciding with a day in which the children do not have to go to school.

And the curious thing about the case is that the irreducible difference gala of Santander has so much weight since even the coach, José Alberto, has become one of the most involved in making the opening spread and go further. It is not enough for him to have suppressed his original idea of ​​making some closed door. In addition, he demands that the communications department inform him well in advance of when they will hold the open house for fans. Its objective is to prepare more dynamic and spectacular exercises, and even games, even if they are small, so that the kids see action, have fun and can celebrate goals before at the end, heading to the locker room, all the players stop to sign until they no longer no one left

This Racing is different even in the way it takes blows when information is leaked. Roberto Panorámix González, accompanied by the legendary press chief Enrique Palacio, already warned this in his presentation and first contact with those who until then had been his fellow members of the union: “You can only get angry if we answer the phone Enrique or me, because we are here, among other things, for that 365 days a year. With the rest, no. It doesn’t depend on us. Of course, Try to call whoever you want in the club with the utmost respect and pursue the news as you see fit. “I can’t tell you anything else because that’s what I did in your place.”

—-

The rules with the Press of the First clubs



Real Madrid: 15′ open and pre-match press conference. In the League only, Ancelotti. In Champions a player is added. Exclusive interview (almost) never. Only RMTV.

Girona: Normally closed session. 15′ in the preview. The players speak exceptionally. Míchel, before the games. Lots of help with interviews.

Atlético: 15′ open daily and all the time in Los Angeles de San Rafael. Simeone speaks one day. If everything goes well, 5′ to 15′ interviews with related media before big games or during breaks.

Barcelona: 15′ open and pre-match press conference. In the League, only Xavi. In Champions a player is added. Exclusive 20′ interviews with media they choose.

Athletic: 15′ open except before the game (door closed). One player appears a day and Valverde, in the previous one. No fixed standard for interviews: the player decides.

Real society: Door always closed and the club sends the material. Only Imanol speaks. The footballers, by order of the club, do not give interviews in weeks with three games.

Betis: 15′ open daily. Coach’s press conference. Interviews, every so often, it is not regular. More or less every 4-6 weeks being relevant protagonists.

Getafe: More openness than before. HE You can see the first 15′. On Wednesdays, a player speaks. The coach, in the preview. If you follow the team they give you interviews. But…

The Palms: All training sessions are closed, interviews are not usually given and there are one or two press conferences per week: that of the coach and occasionally that of a footballer.

Valencia: Generally, all training sessions are behind closed doors, except occasionally when 15 minutes are allowed open. One press conference per week, the coach’s. Personal interviews, except in the previous ones with Madrid and Barça, unusual. Greater flexibility in preseason stages.

Ray: Things have improved a lot. Share the weekly planning with the training sessions open to the public (two) and those that are not (pre- and post-match). There is only one press conference a week for the coach. With interviews they are usually quite flexible.

Health: All training sessions are open-door except the last one. Jagoba is the only one who speaks. With the renovations, canutazos. Opening for interviews.

Villarreal: 15′ open daily. Two press conferences a week whether or not there are European competition commitments. Exclusive in-depth interviews approximately every two months.

Mallorca: 15′ open once a week (at most). No press conferences except at sponsor events (canutazo) and the coach’s previous ones. And personal interviews, one a month or during each league break.

Sevilla: 15′ open (except in post-match recovery). Quique’s press conference beforehand (except for publicity events or things like that). Interviews, in theory one a month.

Alavés: Door closed. It opens on designated dates. Interview requests are studied on an individual basis. Normally, very open to granting them.

Cadiz: 10′ if the training is open, which is usually behind closed doors. No press conferences except for the coach or events. And interviews, one a month or so.

Celta: You cannot see the training sessions. Only 15′ in the preview. Benítez speaks and there is another press conference in the middle of the week. One important interview per season.

Granada: 15′ open in training prior to a match. There is only the coach’s press conference prior to the game. They grant one interview a month.

Almeria: No time restriction in two weekly workouts. In the preview the coach speaks and during the week a player also appears. They grant interviews if requested in advance.

The rules with the Press of the Second Clubs



Leganes: Alternates open sessions (you can see entire sessions) and closed sessions (prohibited). A daily appearance. The technician, in the preview. Ease of granting interviews.

Ferrol Racing: 15′ open. A footballer appears every week (normally on Wednesdays) and the coach before each match. Access to interviews is facilitated, there is no established periodicity.

Sporting: An open training session after the game. And the rest, 15′ open and the rest closed. Three press conferences a week, Interviews, a couple a month at most.

Real Valladolid: You can see the first training session of the week (the starters are usually not there or do a part). A weekly press conference and two interviews a month.

Espanyol: Training behind closed doors except for the initial 15 minutes. Coach’s press conference and one player a week comes out. Give one interview a month with no time limit.

Racing de Santander: You can see all the training sessions, there is never a closed door, there is always a press conference – with the journalists’ option to choose the protagonist -, access to a weekly interview and visits to the media.

Eibar: The open and closed doors depend a lot on the plans of the coach on duty. The players hold one press conference per week. The coach appears in the previews.

Levante: 15′ open daily. Two press conferences a week. Ease of interviews following the recent change in the club’s communication department.

Tenerife: 15′ open. In addition to the coach’s appearances, there are two players in the mixed zone after each game, plus a press conference for a footballer each week. The arrival of the new council in Tenerife has implied greater openness in terms of interviews: one week the radios are the protagonists and, the next, the written press, digital press and television.

Oviedo: An open training session after the game. And the rest, 15′ open and the rest closed. Three press conferences a week, Interviews, a couple a month at most.

Burgos: 15′ open doors once a week and two press conferences a week beyond the coach’s usual one.

Elche: 15′ to take images, once a week. One press conference for one player a week. The coach, in the preview. One interview a month. And not always. One interview a year is granted with the coach through media.

Mirandes: All training sessions are open, except for one or two a week that are closed. One press conference a week. Giving interviews is being studied.

Real Zaragoza: 15′ minutes open a day. At most, one player a week in the press room. In the previous, the coach. Once a month there is an interview with a player chosen by the club.

Eldense: All training sessions are open to the public, except as previously announced. To capture images, only in the first 15 minutes of the session. During a normal league week, two players appear, in addition to the coach in the preview. The interviews are evaluated by the club and decide if they are done.

Albacete: 15′ open a day. The rest, closed. One or two press conferences a week plus the coach’s. Interviews are granted without a defined time frame.

Villarreal B: Open door and no time restriction. One press conference a week, from the coach, before the game. Ease of interviews.

Andorra: It is allowed to stay 15′ in the sessions. In addition to Eder Sarabia before and after the match, a player appears in the middle of the week (normally on Wednesday) and also after the match. Ease of interviews.

Huesca: 15-20 minutes open in all sessions, except the day after a match, when media presence is allowed throughout training. A player appears daily, beyond the coach in the preview. Ease of granting interviews.

Alcorcon: Nothing stipulated in relation to training, since no media has requested to cover the sessions this season. Normally, in other seasons, the first 15 minutes. Previous press conference with both a footballer and the coach. Open to granting interviews.

Love: Door open almost every day. Closed the day before. There are no player press conferences. The coach’s “usually go between zero and two journalists…”.

Cartagena: Víctor Sánchez del Amo closed the training sessions, but they could be seen from the outside. Calero has opened them. There is a weekly canutazo from a player (Wednesday or Thursday) and the coach speaks in the preview. An interview every two or three weeks. With bad results, nothing.

Alfredo Matilla is Relief Chief of Information. Born in Alcázar de San Juan (Ciudad Real) and midfielder as a way of life. Graduated from the Complutense University, he also has a Master’s Degree in Sports Psychology. He has gone from being a footballer for Albacete Balompié to coordinating work in an editorial office. He was at AS for 17 years, where he followed Real Madrid around the world and saw the light of his blog Mr. Pentland, and he also collaborates with SER, has been a regular on TVE and is a writer: his first book is ‘Just in case’ of KO Books. …