Radeon RX 7900 GRE now retails from €579

ASRock recently introduced two new cards based on this GPU model: the Challenger OC and the Steel Legend OC. Although they are not yet on ASRock’s official website, these cards have already attracted interest.

Radeon RX 7900 GRE Challenger OC

The ASRock Radeon RX 7900 GRE Challenger OC has 5,120 stream processors, 16 GB of GDDR6 memory and a 256-bit interface. The Challenger is similar to the RX 7800 XT, which uses the Navi 32 architecture and has a total power of 260 watts. It is 269 mm long and occupies 2.5 slots, has a base clock of 1,500 MHz and a boost clock of 2,290 MHz. She is direct at Mindfactory for €579 available.

Radeon RX 7900 GRE Steel Legend OC

The Steel Legend OC version of the Radeon RX 7900 GRE comes with the same graphics chip and memory, but is slightly larger at 304 mm and requires 2.8 slots – which ends up being 3 in both cases. The base clock is 1,500 MHz and the boost clock is 2,345 MHz. This card, which comes in a beautiful silver and white design, is also available at Mindfactory for a slightly higher €598.

Both models differ in their specifications and design. Both cards are powered via two 8-pin connectors.

Both cards were in stock right away until they were sold out today. Now they can only be “ordered”. We have ordered one for testing purposes and will deliver a test report soon.

