Radical Remission: The Unexpected Recovery from Cancer – Hard to Explain, but Proven Time and Time | Life

For many, a serious illness prompts them to change their lifestyle. It is no longer surprising that giving up bad habits, eating well, and exercising have a positive impact on health. But is this alone enough to overcome a deadly disease that has not been defeated even by innovative medical tools?

Kelly Turner, an American scientist, researcher and psychotherapist in the field of integrated oncology, first learned about the cases of radical remission, as she calls it, after reading the book “Spontaneous healing” (1995) by the American doctor of medicine Andrew Weil.

After reading one after another of statistically unexpected recovery stories, the oncologist was stunned: “Did this really happen?” Did this person really beat advanced cancer without conventional, conventional medicine? If so, why wasn’t it on the front page of every newspaper? Not if it had only happened once, it would still be an incredible event. After all, this man found a cure for cancer.”

Until then, the doctor consulted hundreds of patients who could do anything for their health in order to defeat the disease. The researcher was crushed by the thought that she was only now learning about the difficult-to-explain recovery stories.

What is radical remission?

Cancer remission is a state in which symptoms decrease or disappear altogether, and the disease becomes inactive or successfully controlled. This condition is usually achieved when the disease is in the first stages or the disease has not yet progressed significantly, and modern medical tools – drugs, surgery, chemotherapy, radiation therapy – are effective for treatment.

Treatment of some common oncological diseases, such as breast cancer, is much more effective nowadays than, say, pancreatic cancer. If a woman is diagnosed with stage 1 breast cancer, she is statistically expected to be healthy for at least five years after completing the recommended treatment with surgery, chemotherapy, and/or radiation.

However, if diagnosed with stage 1 pancreatic cancer, only 14 percent. the probability that a person will be healthy five years after the end of treatment. However, there are many cases where patients who had such low statistical chances were freed from the grip of the disease.

K. Turner, a researcher in the field of integrated oncology, calls cases where patients’ recovery is not easily explained as radical remission. It can be a remission in any type of cancer that is statistically unexpected, and the statistics vary depending on the type of cancer, stage, treatment options, and outcomes.

Radical remission is defined as cases when:

Cancer patients are treated with both modern medicine and alternative treatment methods to survive longer than predicted;

Treatment methods of modern medicine are applied to an oncological patient, but if the disease does not go away, the person takes alternative methods;

A person recovers without the intervention of traditional medicine.

The scientist talked to hundreds of oncologists, asking them if there were cases of radical remission in their practice. All interviewees answered positively. A few of them had written articles for academic journals in which they listed the biochemical changes experienced by patients, but none of them looked at how the patient managed to do it. Some doctors admitted that they did not want their patients to learn about radical remission cases at all, because they did not want to give “empty hope” or “mislead”.

K. Turner partly understands this belief of doctors: facing a group of patients with a statistically small chance of recovery is very frightening. And indeed, what works for one person will not necessarily save another, and some of them may mistakenly understand that modern medical treatments are not necessary for cancer. However, in her opinion, keeping silent about cases of radical remission is worse than false hope, and ignoring people who have cured cancer with unconventional means is scientifically irresponsible. People need to know what else they can do for their health, whether they are healthy now or battling a terminal illness.

9 factors of radical remission

Most medical oncologists will confirm that radical remissions are rare in their practice. However, a study conducted by a US oncology researcher showed that unexpected recovery is more common than previously thought – there are thousands of such patients all over the world.

The importance of alternative therapies for recovery can be difficult to explain, but they are all scientifically proven to promote health. Dr. K. Turner has conducted more than 1,000 interviews and studied over 1,000 cases of radical remission. Using qualitative research methods, she identified more than 75 different factors that may have contributed to the statistically unexpected recovery. After tabulating the results and organizing the data, it became clear that the nine factors kept repeating themselves in almost every interview—almost all of the interviewees were doing the same things in order to recover from cancer. Here they are:

A radical change in diet;

Controlling your health;

Following your intuition;

Use of herbs and supplements;

Releasing repressed emotions;

Increasing positive emotions;

Acceptance of social support;

Deepening the spiritual connection;

Having strong reasons to live.

In addition, the researcher spent 10 months following and interviewing alternative healers from ten different countries. This year, her book “Radical Remission. Recovering when there are no options’ (2014) summarizes all the information she has been able to collect so far. The material presented in the book was the basis of a dissertation defended at the University of California.

Of course, each patient’s case is unique and may vary depending on many factors, including the type of disease, its stage, the patient’s medical condition, and the treatment methods used. It is always important to discuss your doctor’s recommendations and have ongoing collaboration with your medical team to achieve the best results. However, integrative oncology researcher K. Turner hopes that the feeling of fear will be increasingly replaced by curiosity, which may help to cure cancer.