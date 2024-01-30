Radical speed limits were banned by law

Matteo Salvini has declared war on the city of Bologna, but his move is a message to other cities as well.

Matteo Salvini, Italy’s Minister of Transport, issued a decree calling on local governments not to recklessly follow the example of Bologna in radically limiting the speed of cars, reports Totalcar.

In 70 percent of the inner part of the Italian city, the maximum permitted speed has been reduced from 50 km/h to 30 km/h. The city, which is governed by a centre-left local authority, was the first in the country to introduce such a strict restriction. Salvini, who heads the radical right-wing League, accuses the city’s management of making life difficult for people going to work and local entrepreneurs.

The municipality claims that the air quality can improve thanks to less exhaust gas. In addition, low speeds reduce the number of accidents, especially accidents with serious injuries. The goal is that no one dies in a traffic accident in the city.

According to the six-page transport minister’s decree, radical speed limits may only be introduced in sensitive places, such as around schools. In the spirit of this, the ministry can overrule measures that extend beyond this on behalf of the state.

