Radio 1 listeners do not want to turn off the lights

#Radio #listeners #turn #lights

Energy Rebellion at the State Broadcaster!

This morning on the State Broadcasting! A rather sad request from the Government if you would please switch on one less lamp, vacuum a little less time, stop steam ironing shirts, bake bread at 120 degrees (lol), stop preheating the air fryer, turn off the ambilight after the last NOS News, and only use 1 burner on the induction plate. The whole cool country is going to hell and the Energy Minister has to put entire residential areas into “disruption” almost every day, otherwise there will be too little power (for the subsidy Polestars from De Elite – heard in the editorial office). But that was a bit of a disappointment for Stand.NL. Large majority: DISAGREE. In short: there will soon be more blackouts in the big cities. So you better get a set of fine dust coziness into your home!
Update: Another “power outage” in Amsterdam

Also Read:  Astrid Lampe wins PC Hooft Prize, 'one of the most idiosyncratic poets'

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

Red Sea Crisis Claims New Victims: Malaysia
Red Sea Crisis Claims New Victims: Malaysia
Posted on
Business Roundtable Portugal launches comparative platform to stimulate competitiveness
Business Roundtable Portugal launches comparative platform to stimulate competitiveness
Posted on
Gaia Sky: a computer planetarium not only for the pleasure of the eye
Gaia Sky: a computer planetarium not only for the pleasure of the eye
Posted on
Hypermarket Tesco is withdrawing a popular healthy snack from the market: It was already disgusting to look at
Hypermarket Tesco is withdrawing a popular healthy snack from the market: It was already disgusting to look at
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Backbiting Bulgaria celebrity China Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football foreign country GAZA GAZA STRIP Government Hamas Health International Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture Morocco morocco news morocco newspaper National news Palestine policy Politics press morocco Russia science soccer sport sports TECH Technology Ukraine United States of America USA Video world

Information

Information

Information

Information

Information

Hosted by Byohosting – Most Recommended Web Hosting – for complains, abuse, advertising contact: 
o f f i c e @byohosting.com

More Interesting News