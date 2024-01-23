Radio 1 listeners do not want to turn off the lights

#Radio #listeners #turn #lights

Energy Rebellion at the State Broadcaster!

This morning on the State Broadcasting! A rather sad request from the Government if you would please switch on one less lamp, vacuum a little less time, stop steam ironing shirts, bake bread at 120 degrees (lol), stop preheating the air fryer, turn off the ambilight after the last NOS News, and only use 1 burner on the induction plate. The whole cool country is going to hell and the Energy Minister has to put entire residential areas into “disruption” almost every day, otherwise there will be too little power (for the subsidy Polestars from De Elite – heard in the editorial office). But that was a bit of a disappointment for Stand.NL. Large majority: DISAGREE. In short: there will soon be more blackouts in the big cities. So you better get a set of fine dust coziness into your home!

Update: Another “power outage” in Amsterdam