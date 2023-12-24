Radio and television license call debtors salary garnishment collection appeal debt consequences

#Radio #television #license #call #debtors #salary #garnishment #collection #appeal #debt #consequences

“Gazeta Pomorska” reported that Poczta Polska in the region is sending requests for payment of overdue fees. The subscription debtor has 7 days to do so. – If he fails to do so, the debt will be enforced on the basis of an enforcement order submitted to the competent tax office to which the person indebted is subject. The tax office may collect overdue RTV license fees, for example, from: overpayment of income tax, bank account, retirement pension or salary – wrote “Gazeta Pomorska”.

880 classes in one region alone

In the first ten months of the year, tax offices seized 880 salaries, pensions, annuities and bank accounts due to subscription arrears.

– The total amount recovered in this respect is over PLN 770,000. The highest one-time seizure amount in 2023 was approximately PLN 39,000, and the lowest was a dozen or so zlotys. – Kinga Błaszczyńska, press spokesman for the Tax Administration Chamber in Bydgoszcz, told “Gazeta Pomorska”.

Several dozen Polish Post inspectors throughout the country check whether residents of individual buildings and drivers have registered radio and television receivers. It is also the institution’s responsibility to verify whether receiver owners pay radio and television license fees. The penalty for not registering the receiver and not paying the RTV license fee is 30 times its monthly amount. The person or company caught doing so must also pay outstanding contributions.

Carrying out a proper inspection is not easy. You don’t have to let Poczta Polska employees into your house or apartment and you don’t face any consequences for doing so. Removing the radio in the car is not enough to impose a fine. Controllers must prove that the device works and can be used to receive a signal at any time. Therefore, televisions with Smart TVs without a decoder or antenna, as well as smartphones with radio applications, are not subject to the registration obligation. It is easier for Poczta Polska to collect fees from people who have already registered receivers. If they stop paying, the matter goes to the head of the tax office, who can secure the funds in the account.

Only 34.7 percent obligated persons pay the RTV license fee

At the end of 2022, only 828,000 people paid for radio and television licenses. obligated (34.7%). The report of the National Broadcasting Council shows that there were 589,000 in this group. households and 239 thousand institutional subscribers. A year earlier, they paid just over 900,000. obliged.

The National Broadcasting Council reported, citing the records of Poczta Polska, that at the end of last year there were 4,947,939 registered subscribers, including 239,237 institutional subscribers. 4,703,846 were subscribers with a television or radio receiver, and 244,093 with only a radio. In 2022, compared to 2021, there was a decrease by 1,597,827 in the number of subscribers – natural persons and an increase by 1,034 in the number of institutional subscribers.

You can appeal against the penalty for not registering a radio or television set. In an interview with Wirtualnemedia.pl, legal advisors from the Media Law Firm explained in detail the procedures in this regard. If the appeal turns out to be ineffective, in special situations the National Broadcasting Council may write off the arrears or divide them into installments.

In 2022, Poczta Polska applied to the National Broadcasting Council for cancellation of arrears of 3,476 subscribers-debtors (more by 837 subscribers-debtors compared to 2021), for the amount of PLN 5.1 million (more by PLN 1.4 million compared to 2021). An application in this matter may also be submitted by the debtor himself. In 2022, the National Broadcasting Council received 41,353 letters regarding license fees (820 more compared to 2021).

The fee for the radio receiver itself is PLN 8.70. If we also have a TV set ready for collection, we have to pay PLN 27.30 per month.