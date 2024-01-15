Radio DJ Dennis Ruyer not to JOE after all: ‘Girlfriend slept in guest bed in protest’ | Media

#Radio #Dennis #Ruyer #JOE #Girlfriend #slept #guest #bed #protest #Media

Dennis Ruyer will not switch to the new radio station JOE after all. The DJ does not want to leave Radio 538, he said via Instagram.

From January, Ruyer could be heard on JOE every working day from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. “In recent weeks, however, more and more doubts have arisen in me and my heart came into conflict with my head about this choice,” he writes. “Just to use a metaphor: I had a crush on another woman, but Radio 538 is my great love.”

The radio DJ thanks JOE in his message for the opportunity and the trust. “I am relieved about my decision and happy that the word is now out. I did not take this decision lightly and the calls to the JOE program management were the most terrible I have ever had to make.”

Ruyer also says that his decision was not immediately accepted at home. “My girlfriend even slept in the guest bed for two nights in protest, after our discussions about reconsidering my choice. Fortunately, she is now back next to me,” he writes. From March the DJ can be heard again on Radio 538.

JOE is ‘unpleasantly surprised’

The radio station is “unpleasantly surprised” by Ruyer’s decision. “It rarely happens that someone with a signed contract and full of energy and enthusiasm decides not to start one week before the start of his/her program,” says a JOE spokesperson. Ruyer’s place will be temporarily taken by Timur Perlin.

JOE started on September 1, 2023 and, like Qmusic, falls under DPG Media. The radio station is aimed at people in their forties and plays music from the seventies, eighties and nineties. Ruyer was announced in September as the first well-known DJ to make the switch.