Radio maker Hubert van Hoof (72) passed away

Radio presenter, program maker and music journalist Hubert van Hoof passed away today at the age of 72. According to 1Limburg, Van Hoof was diagnosed with cancer in the spring.

Van Hoof created a furore at the KRO in the 1980s with radio programs such as The Noen Show in On the stroke of Monday. Before that he was already known as a journalist for Muziekkrant OOR.

The Maastricht resident started his radio career in 1973 at the Limburg regional broadcaster, the then Regional Omroep Zuid, which he combined with his work as a music journalist.

Some show

In the late 1970s he switched to the KRO, where he co-hosted the program with Bram van Splunteren and Robert ten Brink. Some show made.

A regular feature in that program was ‘De Bazuin, pop periodical in formation’ in which the makers made fun of the pop industry and could be heard as the characters Peter Likmeijer, Johan van Puffelen and ing. JHJ Wenckenbach.

Van Hoof caused a stir at KRO in the early 1980s:

After this, Van Hoof produced various KRO programs for the then Hilversum 3 in the 1980s, including live recordings of concerts in Paradiso in Amsterdam, Tivoli in Utrecht and festivals such as Pinkpop.

In 1985 he created the radio program On the stroke of Monday, that he presented every Sunday evening for years. A permanent part of the program were his selections from his own recorded live concerts and studio sessions.

Sick

In 1992 Van Hoof exchanged the KRO for the regional Limburg channel L1, where he presented programs such as The Originals in Hubert On The Air.

Last May, Van Hoof was diagnosed with cancer and was told that he was terminally ill. “I have had an extremely rich life. A Sunday child,” Van Hoof told L1 about his illness. “I never thought for a moment ‘why me’. You just have to accept it.” He died in a hospice in Geulle, Limburg.