Radio presenter Ghislaine Plag awarded the Marconi Oeuvre Award

ANPGhislaine Plag

NOS Nieuws•vandaag, 11:35

Radio presenter Ghislaine Plag is this year’s winner of the Marconi Oeuvre Award. “She is able, like no other, to have real contact with that indispensable listener,” is the jury’s assessment of her radio work.

Plag (48) stopped presenting at the end of December after six years Speech makers (KRO-NCRV) on NPO Radio 1, which she co-developed herself. In that program there is room for listeners to respond to a statement on a current topic. Plag previously presented, among other things Stand.nl in Luna House.

“Over the years, her conversations with listeners have increasingly shifted from sharing opinions to sharing experiences. Because that brings people together instead of driving them apart,” said the jury.

Radio play

The presenter was surprised last night by radio maker Stefan Stasse, the winner of the prize in 2021. He had asked her to record a few sentences for a radio play. “It took me by surprise,” Plag said Speechmakers, which is now presented by Roos Abelman.

Thanks to the win, Plag joins a list with names such as Edwin Evers, Daniël Dekker, Adam Curry and Jeroen van Inkel. “They are all really heroes of mine in the radio field, and it is simply an infinite honor,” Plag said in her former radio program.

Upcoming talent

The Marconi jury has also announced the nominees in other categories. NPO Radio 2, NPO Radio 5 and Slam have a chance to win the prize for best station and the award for emerging talent is between Desiree van der Heijden (NPO Radio 2), Jan van Poppel (NPO Klassiek and NPO Radio 1) and Julia from Reyendam (Radio 538).

The prizes will be awarded next week during the annual RadioGala, organized by broadcaster AVROTROS. The winner of the Golden Radio Ring and other audience awards will then also be announced.

