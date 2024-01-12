Radio station Kink will still receive an FM frequency, but only in the Randstad

NOSDj Michiel Veenstra in the Kink studio.

NOS Nieuws•vandaag, 12:51

Kink, the commercial radio station for alternative pop music, will still be on the air. The station’s director, Jan Hoogesteijn, confirmed this to NOS.

In a week and a half, the station will take over the regional air frequencies from Decibel. This means that Kink can only be received on the air in the Randstad. From that moment on, Decibel can only be listened to online. The channel with pop music from the nineties will also stop broadcasting on the digital airwaves, DAB+.

For Kink, the frequency fulfills a long wish. The station tried several times to obtain a terrestrial frequency, but always came out on the short end of the stick. Last year, Kink forced the court to order that a new auction of FM frequencies could no longer be postponed by the Ministry of Economic Affairs and Climate. But at the auction in July, Kink was unable to participate in the high amounts that were ultimately paid for a frequency.

No hit parade

Kink’s history goes back to October 1, 1995, when it was founded as Kink FM. With HitRadio Veronica and Veronica NieuwsRadio, it was the third radio station with which the broadcasting association Veronica, which had left the public system a month earlier, wanted to make a bid for a terrestrial frequency for commercial radio.

“It is the first rock-oriented pop station in the Netherlands, where the charts do not serve as a starting point,” the station presented itself. Well-known DJs such as Rob Stenders, Alfred Lagarde, Kees Baars and Rob Bisschop had to ensure that listeners found the station quickly. Kink FM, with 13,000 people, did not get further than a listening density of 0.1 percent via cable.

Closed up

After two years, the station had to continue with almost only volunteers, in the hope of obtaining an FM frequency in 1998. That failed, just like with a new auction in 2002. Things went further downhill at the volunteer channel when DJ and figurehead Arjen Grolleman suddenly died in 2010 and the Veronica Association definitively turned off the money tap a year later. On October 1, 2011, Kink FM stopped broadcasting after exactly sixteen years.

Four years later, director Jan Hoogesteijn succeeded in getting the brand name off Veronica. The channel was revived via the digital airwaves and the internet as Kink for short. Michiel Veenstra came over from 3FM as DJ and program leader. Eric Corton was also hired as a DJ.

Kink recently went to court again about the auction of the FM frequencies. The channel believes that this did not proceed according to the rules.

