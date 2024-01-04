Rafa Nadal utters an exciting phrase after beating Kubler and reaching the quarterfinals

#Rafa #Nadal #utters #exciting #phrase #beating #Kubler #reaching #quarterfinals

Innate talent does not understand inactivity. Rafael Nadal He was without action for almost a year, he left a good feeling upon his return and this Thursday he showed a great version in the second game played. And if that were not enough, the result helped him to fuel his confidence: he won decisively 6-1 6-2 against the Australian Jason Kubler in the second round of the tournament Brisbane.

The disparity was felt from beginning to end, considering that Kubler – invited by the tournament organization – put up less resistance than the Austrian and was overwhelmed at all times. After giving up only one point due to a double fault in the opening game, Nadal immediately marked his territory with a break in the first game serving his opponent, who could not stand the Spaniard’s intensity.

Read also

The domain of Rafa was pronounced, despite the fact that he alternated some logical unforced errors after his long inactivity with other winning shots that reminded why he obtained 22 titles of Grand Slam. In that sense, he took the first set 6-1 in just 41 minutes of play.

In the second, the match continued along the same trend, with an early break for the Spaniard, but the Australian offered some resistance at the beginning of this round, partly due to double faults and other unusual errors by Nadal.

Nadal hits the ball without leaving any signs of his long inactivity

Third Pickard / LaPresse

However, in the final part of the match, Rafa once again showed himself aggressive and dominant, barely giving his opponent any options, and closed the duel with a brilliant backhand winner that places him in the quarterfinals of this tournament, where he will face to another Australian, Jordan Thompson.

Nadal, euphoric

Unlike what he shows on the courts, when it comes to facing the microphones Nadal becomes a conservative person. He usually emphasizes that he does not want to skip steps and that he does not want to set an expiration date, so he will retire when his body does not allow him to be among the most outstanding.

Without going any further, on this occasion he exuded optimism after the victory against Kubler in the second round of the tournament. Brisbane. “I feel competitive, that’s all I want. Now let’s see what happens and how far I can go,” the Mallorcan said to the spectators in an interview on the edge of the fields.

The winner of 22 Grand Slam He was satisfied with his match, which he described as “very positive” and highlighted that he began the match “playing very well, with very good determination.” “I had watched videos of Jason before the game and I had seen that he played very solid from the baseline, so I went out there trying to be aggressive with my baseline shots and it has worked very well,” he explained.

“Having the opportunity to play again tomorrow means a lot to me and two victories after a long time away from the professional circuit make me feel good and happy,” he added.

The former world number one stressed that he needs more games to regain his sensations after almost a year off due to a psoas injury. “I need matches, I need good health, I need to continue training well and of course the last two matches help and also the doubles on the first day. Victories and spending time on the court help. For me, every day that I have an opportunity to play “It’s great news. I’m just happy with it,” he said.