Rafa Puente Jr. compared his time in Pumas with that of Turco Mohamed – Fox Sports

Rafael Puente Jr. did not remain silent and criticized the project he had with Pumas with that of Antonio ‘Turco’ Mohamed, as he assures that when he was on the bench there was no budget for reinforcements.

The former coach launched harsh comments against the feline board, since he considers that he did not have the same support as the Argentine, who was able to bring players to compete last summer and who are undisputed starters in the squad.

“I say it with complete frankness and as it was. In Pumas there was no way they could bring me a reinforcement from the Expansion League because there was no budget […]. They decide to dispense with the project, cut it, Mohamed arrives, and I insist, it is not Mohamed’s fault, there was no peso and suddenly Lisandro Magallán, Nathan Silva, Rodrigo López, Ergas, Tabó and Toro Fernández arrive. Sorry, but here, in China, Germany and Russia, a squad with six additions changes completely, because in addition to those six, five undisputed starters,” declared Rafa Puente in TUDN.

Pumas reached the semifinals of Apertura 2023 after being eliminated by Tigres and after this event Turco Mohamed left his position as technical director of the university team. Now Gustavo Lema, who was a technical assistant, is the one who will take the reins for Clausura 2024.

Those from Pedregal confirmed through social networks that the Argentine will be the new technical director, someone who already knows the team after being Turco’s assistant in recent years, also passing through teams such as Tijuana, América and Monterrey, being champions in the last three.

“I simply want to thank Antonio for his generosity. We had a closure that had to happen at some point, the times were very fast but we agreed that it was a possibility with this project. I am very grateful and committed to the leadership and the club for giving me this opportunity. Antonio was the one who pushed me to make a decision that I will surely love and challenge,” declared Lema when being introduced as coach of the first team.