Rafael Nadal landed and trained for the first time in Brisbane

Jan 28, 2024, 10:15 ETNadal will not start an ATP tournament as seeded for the first time since 2005. EPA

The Spanish tennis player Rafael Nadal (672°) wastes no time in Brisbanewhere it landed this Thursday and now trained for the first timefinalizing details for his expected return to the maximum circuit.

After practically a year away of professional practiceas a result of the injury to the left iliac psoascaused on January 18 against the American Mackenzie McDonald in the second round of the Australian Open, the 37-year-old Manacori, owner of 92 ATP titles, made a double rehearsal sessionfirst with his work team and then with the Dane Holger Rune (8°).

It is worth remembering that the historic left-hander will compete for second time The category 250 oceanic tournament, which will be held from December 31, 2023 to January 7, 2024, will feature the Scandinavian youth team, the Bulgarian Grigor Dimitrov (14th), of the Americans Ben Shelton (17°) y Sebastian Korda (24°), from French Ugo Humbert (20th), from the Argentine Sebastian Baez (28°) and the British Andy Murray (42°), among others, and will register its twelfth edition, the first since 2019.

The pupil of former player Carlos Moyá will meet his rival this Friday at midnightmoment in which the draw corresponding, which could cross him with one of the best seeds by not starting as seeded in a competition for the first opportunity since January 2005, a period in which he was ranked 50th in the rankings, retiring in his debut in Auckland against the Slovak Dominik Hrbaty.