Rafael Nadal landed and trained for the first time in Brisbane

#Rafael #Nadal #landed #trained #time #Brisbane
Jan 28, 2024, 10:15 ETNadal will not start an ATP tournament as seeded for the first time since 2005. EPA

The Spanish tennis player Rafael Nadal (672°) wastes no time in Brisbanewhere it landed this Thursday and now trained for the first timefinalizing details for his expected return to the maximum circuit.

Editorial Selections

2 Related

After practically a year away of professional practiceas a result of the injury to the left iliac psoascaused on January 18 against the American Mackenzie McDonald in the second round of the Australian Open, the 37-year-old Manacori, owner of 92 ATP titles, made a double rehearsal sessionfirst with his work team and then with the Dane Holger Rune (8°).

It is worth remembering that the historic left-hander will compete for second time The category 250 oceanic tournament, which will be held from December 31, 2023 to January 7, 2024, will feature the Scandinavian youth team, the Bulgarian Grigor Dimitrov (14th), of the Americans Ben Shelton (17°) y Sebastian Korda (24°), from French Ugo Humbert (20th), from the Argentine Sebastian Baez (28°) and the British Andy Murray (42°), among others, and will register its twelfth edition, the first since 2019.

The pupil of former player Carlos Moyá will meet his rival this Friday at midnightmoment in which the draw corresponding, which could cross him with one of the best seeds by not starting as seeded in a competition for the first opportunity since January 2005, a period in which he was ranked 50th in the rankings, retiring in his debut in Auckland against the Slovak Dominik Hrbaty.

Also Read:  FOOTBALL – NEW YORK D2

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

Live ticker for the floods in Lower Saxony: soft dikes and onlookers | NDR.de – News
Live ticker for the floods in Lower Saxony: soft dikes and onlookers | NDR.de – News
Posted on
He defeated Napoleon, a dish that is now known and loved by the whole world was named after him
He defeated Napoleon, a dish that is now known and loved by the whole world was named after him
Posted on
what impact will the next interest rate cuts have?
what impact will the next interest rate cuts have?
Posted on
Theater Artemis comes to the Rex theater, strange birds in the Mole library – Antwerp Press Agency
Theater Artemis comes to the Rex theater, strange birds in the Mole library – Antwerp Press Agency
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola Christmas Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football Freed GAZA GAZA STRIP Hamas Health horizon International international news Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture moroccan news Morocco morocco info morocco news morocco newspaper National news policy Politics portal of the press morocco Release Russia soccer sport Ukraine union USA USFP welcome world world news

Please contact us at [email protected]

Information

  • Terms & Conditions

Hosted by ByoHosting

More Interesting News