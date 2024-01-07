#Rafael #Nadal #misses #Australian #Open

Tennis top star Rafael Nadal misses the Australian Open. A week after his comeback, the Spaniard is set back by another injury.

A year of suffering, not even a week of euphoria after the promising comeback – and now Rafael Nadal’s body is thwarting his plans again. Instead of the long-awaited return to the Grand Slam stage, the tennis superstar’s presumed farewell season begins with another injury shock, the Spaniard will miss the Australian Open. And the question marks behind a happy ending to his glorious career are growing again.

After a year-long break, the 22-time Grand Slam champion celebrated his highly acclaimed comeback in Brisbane, but suffered a muscle injury in the quarter-finals. Nadal flew on to Melbourne – but instead of playing at the first major tournament of the year (January 14th to 28th), he quickly made the journey home after an MRI examination. The injury-plagued 37-year-old nevertheless played down the new setback.

“Even though it’s sad for me that I can’t play in front of the fantastic spectators in Melbourne, that’s not very bad news,” Nadal wrote on Instagram on Sunday: “And we’re all positive about further developments in this season.”

A long period of suffering began for Nadal after the Australian Open in January 2023; in the summer he underwent an operation on the painful hip flexor. However, the micro-tear that has now occurred in a muscle is not in the place where he had his serious injury. “That’s good news,” said Nadal.

Rafael Nadal is aiming for a historic title

Then his beloved clay court season begins, in which he wants to really attack again. At his favorite tournament, the French Open, Nadal is aiming for the historic title number 15 in June. The tennis competitions for the Paris Olympic Games will also take place at the same location at the Stade Roland Garros at the end of July.

But the question marks as to whether Nadal will reach his top level again have not diminished due to the setback Down Under. In Brisbane he initially celebrated two convincing victories against the former US Open winner Dominic Thiem and the Australian Jason Kubler. In the quarterfinals against local hero Jordan Thompson, Nadal only missed three match points before he had to be treated by a physiotherapist off the court in the third set.

But Nadal wants to take the good impressions with him into the rehabilitation phase. “I had the chance to play a few games that made me very happy and positive,” he wrote. Now it’s time to fight back – like so often in Nadal’s career.