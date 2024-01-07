Rafael Nadal will not participate in the Australian Open – TennisKafe

#Rafael #Nadal #participate #Australian #Open #TennisKafe

The news that all Rafael Nadal fans were dreading is a fact. The Spaniard will not take part in the Australian Open starting on January 14. The reason is the injury that the record holder of titles from Roland Garros received during the quarter-final clash with Jordan Thompson at the tournament in Brisbane.

Nadal posted an extensive status on social media revealing details about his condition.

“Hello, everyone. During my last match in Brisbane I had a muscle problem which, as you know, worried me. After arriving in Melbourne I had an MRI which showed a slight tear. The good news is that the injury is not in the same area as my last year’s injury,” Matadora shared.

“But right now I’m not able to play at the top of my ability in a five-set match. For this reason I will be heading back to Spain where I will have more checkups with my doctor and then some rest and recovery. I’ve been working very hard for a whole year for this comeback and as I mentioned before, my goal is to be back to my best form within 3 months,” added the “Glue King.”

“While I’m sad that I won’t be able to play in front of the amazing fans in Melbourne, it’s still nowhere near as bad as it could have been.” I am optimistic about the upcoming part of the season. I really wanted to play in Australia again and the fact that I recorded a few games fills me with joy and optimism. Thank you all for your support. See you soon,” concluded the two-time Australian Open champion.

The next tournament in which Nadal has officially confirmed participation at this time is the ATP 500 competition in Barcelona in April.