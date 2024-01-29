Rafael Silva ends career after being notified by the Anti-Doping Authority

Ensuring that he leaves cycling “with his head held high and with a clear conscience”, the winner of the 2012 Volta a Portugal do Futuro explains, in a post on social media, that he was notified by ADoP “as part of a process for possible use of prohibited methods” , which is based on “a sample/analysis collected in 2015”.

“I reacted to that notification, in an exercise of pure truth, fighting for my innocence. Never, at any point in my sporting career, did I act in a way that put the sporting truth at risk. […] This authority’s decision follows the opinion of a panel of experts who, without providing certainty, concluded that prohibited methods were likely to be used”, he notes, in reference to the biological passport.

Thus, and claiming to be the target of a process “in which — it seems — guilt is presumed”, Rafael Silva chose “not to attack the decision” of ADoP, because, although he is aware of his “absolute innocence” , is already 33 years old.

“I must say that I received from my sporting director [José Azevedo] support and trust, which I greatly appreciate, giving me complete freedom to decide on this matter. I decide in accordance with the rules that I have always imposed on my options: no one, ever, will be harmed by my decisions. I was afraid that any choice other than finishing now could cause harm to my team with the season already underway”, explains the former Efapel cyclist.

Professional since 2013, Rafael Silva spent a large part of his career in the previous structure of Efapel (currently Sabgal-Anicolor), playing for the last two seasons in José Azevedo’s team.

“I now close a cycle. I leave with sadness in my heart, but with a calm conscience and certainty that this is the decision I must make. Life goes on, now outside the competition, but always on the bike”, concludes the now former runner , which also won stages in the Grande Prémio Jornal Notícias, GP O Jogo and the Volta a Albergaria (2019), among others.

