Rafał Zaorski bets on the fall of Bitcoin, Ethereum and Nasdaq! Sells facts after BTC ETF

#Rafał #Zaorski #bets #fall #Bitcoin #Ethereum #Nasdaq #Sells #facts #BTC #ETF

The US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has finally officially approved the first applications for admission to trading of spot Bitcoin ETFs. Contrary to market expectations, this information did not contribute to a crazy increase in the quotations of the first cryptocurrency. One could say that quite the opposite happened. BTC prices dropped by over 5,000. USD, i.e. almost 11 percent Rafał Zaorski believes that this is just the beginning of a great sell-off and bets on a decline in both BTC and ETH.

Bitcoin increased by 217%

Recent weeks have brought quite a revival on the cryptocurrency market. Over the last four months, Bitcoin has increased by over 24,000. dollars, i.e. nearly 97 percent

Counting from the lows from the second half of November 2022, when one Bitcoin had to be paid for less than $15,500, the first cryptocurrency has increased in price by almost PLN 34,000. USD dollars, i.e. almost 217%.

Such a significant increase meant that the digital gold rate exceeded the barrier of $49,000 last Thursday, which was the highest value since December 2021.

This appreciation was largely driven by expectations for the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to approve applications for admission to trading of spot Bitcoin ETFs.

The rest of the article below the video

The BTC price fell by almost 11%

Although the information about the American regulator giving the green light to launch such financial instruments contributed to the increase in the price of the first cryptocurrency, this increase was small and only temporary.

Counting from yesterday’s highs, Bitcoin has fallen by over 5,000. USD, i.e. almost 11 percent and currently sits well below $44,000.

Buy rumors, sell facts

The decline in the price of the first cryptocurrency observed over the last few hours confirms the truth of the stock exchange saying about buying rumors and selling facts.

As long as the approval of applications for admission to exchange trading of spot Bitcon ETF funds was in the sphere of “rumors”, the price of the oldest cryptocurrency was increasing. However, when this became a “fact”, he turned around and started falling dynamically.

Rafał Zaorski bets on the decline of Bitcoin and Ethereum

Rafał Zaorski, called the king of Polish speculators, believes that the currently observed depreciation is only the beginning of a much larger sell-off that the virtual assets market will experience in the near future.

For this reason, he decided to bet on the decline of Bitcoin and Ethereum. As he himself admits, he sells facts after ETF.

– I repeated S on BTC currently 43,700 under sell facts after ETF. Also ETH 2600 #short I’m holding at least until the end of January – he wrote on the social media platform X (formerly Twitter).

He also added that in addition to shorts on BTC and ETH, he is also playing on declines on the American Nasdaq technology index. He plans to hold this position “by the end of the week or longer.”

– Volatility is coming back, I’m coming back – he added, jokingly reminding us about his recent unsuccessful investments, which we wrote more about in a separate article.

I repeated S on BTC currently 43,700 under sell facts after ETF. Also ETH 2600 #short I’m holding at least until the end of January. From other NASDAQ #short after 16815 and until the end of next week or longer. Volatility is back, I’m back. Recently, the anti-indicator XD, so I invite contrarians — Rafał Zaorski (@rafal_zaorski) January 12, 2024

The author also recommends: