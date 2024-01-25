Rafał Zaorski buys and sells “richly”. He has the most expensive apartment at Złota 44

#Rafał #Zaorski #buys #sells #richly #expensive #apartment #Złota

Recently, there has been a lot of talk about Rafał Zaorski – an entrepreneur who made a fortune in cryptocurrencies. What do we know about him?

Rafał Zaorski started by servicing computers and creating websites. He started investing at the age of 20. Today he has 45 and millions in his account. He himself admitted in many interviews that he was bankrupt three times. As you know, he is now involved in trading [kupnie i sprzedaży papierów wartościowych w krótkim przedziale czasowym – red.]. It is known that he comes from a humble family.

Rafał Zaorski lives like a king. He has the most expensive apartment at Złota 44

The businessman introduces himself on LinkedIn and YouTube as the “Alien Sultan” (this is how he describes his position at BigShortbets, whose location he refers to as the “Kurvix Galaxy”). His fortune is shrouded in mystery. However, he himself openly talks about his shares – in the company of the Polish game producer Noobz, the producer of craft canned goods Ed Red and the mobile payment provider mPay. In addition, he is the “spiritus movens”, i.e. the main driver and originator of BigShortBets. However, what brought him the greatest fame was… the purchase of the most expensive apartment at Złota 44, where he lives, among others, Sara and Artur Boruc, Robert Lewandowski and Joanna Krupa. However, he himself mentioned in an interview with Journalist that the building was divided into classes. This means that he is the “most important” tenant.

Also Read:  Tesla Model Y abandoned after towing a semi-trailer

He had to pay PLN 23 million for the property. In an interview with Bankier.pl, he admitted that this amount had to be divided into several transactions that he made over three months. Then he intended to sell the property and had even a dozen or so buyers for it, but he abandoned this idea. However, there is currently talk of dividing the apartment into shares.

,, Among them (merchants’ note) are private individuals, people who are thinking about dividing an apartment or a company. There are also some merchants willing to pay in full in cash, but I haven’t checked them out yet. Two clients asked if I could mention after the purchase that they had bought an apartment and they probably treated it as an advertising equivalent – he said at the time.

Rafał Zaorski wrote a book. It has blank pages and is worth… a million zlotys

It must be admitted that the investor knows how to make money. In 2019, the millionaire published the book “On speculation. Everything you need to know”. The first edition (for PLN 130) sold 1,000 copies in six days for approximately PLN 132,399. The entire amount was donated to charities. The second one was released some time ago and you had to pay PLN 300 for it. But what’s the catch? The book was empty – it contained no content. This is meant to symbolize the true nature of speculation. If you are interested in buying a second-hand book, be prepared for a significant expense. You can get it on Allegro for between PLN 4,900 and… PLN 1 million. You can find more photos of Rafał Zaorski in our gallery at the top of the page.

Also Read:  Prof. Boyan Durankev: China's economic development and its role as a center of global influence

Support WOŚP by bidding on Plotka auctions! Get a double VIP invitation to Fame MMA20 in Krakow, a palace meeting with the royal couple or your event with a star-studded coverage. We help!

Rafał Zaorski buys and sells ‘richly’. He has the most expensive apartment at Złota 44. What do we know about Rafał Zaorski? photo

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

Skull & Bones: Open Beta approaching + plans for year 1 after release
Skull & Bones: Open Beta approaching + plans for year 1 after release
Posted on
After Sisi rejected Netanyahu’s call, a Hebrew newspaper reveals the details of the dispute between Egypt and Israel
After Sisi rejected Netanyahu’s call, a Hebrew newspaper reveals the details of the dispute between Egypt and Israel
Posted on
Cristi Borcea and Mihaela also separated in business
Cristi Borcea and Mihaela also separated in business
Posted on
Australian Open: Nick Kyrgios tells anecdotes about Roger Federer
Australian Open: Nick Kyrgios tells anecdotes about Roger Federer
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola Backbiting Bulgaria celebrity China Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football foreign country GAZA GAZA STRIP Government Hamas Health International Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture Morocco morocco news morocco newspaper National news Palestine policy Politics press morocco Russia science soccer sport sports Technology Ukraine United States of America USA Video world

Information

Information

Information

Information

Information

Hosted by Byohosting – Most Recommended Web Hosting – for complains, abuse, advertising contact: 
o f f i c e @byohosting.com

More Interesting News