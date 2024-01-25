Rafał Zaorski buys and sells “richly”. He has the most expensive apartment at Złota 44

#Rafał #Zaorski #buys #sells #richly #expensive #apartment #Złota

Recently, there has been a lot of talk about Rafał Zaorski – an entrepreneur who made a fortune in cryptocurrencies. What do we know about him?

Rafał Zaorski started by servicing computers and creating websites. He started investing at the age of 20. Today he has 45 and millions in his account. He himself admitted in many interviews that he was bankrupt three times. As you know, he is now involved in trading [kupnie i sprzedaży papierów wartościowych w krótkim przedziale czasowym – red.]. It is known that he comes from a humble family.

Rafał Zaorski lives like a king. He has the most expensive apartment at Złota 44

The businessman introduces himself on LinkedIn and YouTube as the “Alien Sultan” (this is how he describes his position at BigShortbets, whose location he refers to as the “Kurvix Galaxy”). His fortune is shrouded in mystery. However, he himself openly talks about his shares – in the company of the Polish game producer Noobz, the producer of craft canned goods Ed Red and the mobile payment provider mPay. In addition, he is the “spiritus movens”, i.e. the main driver and originator of BigShortBets. However, what brought him the greatest fame was… the purchase of the most expensive apartment at Złota 44, where he lives, among others, Sara and Artur Boruc, Robert Lewandowski and Joanna Krupa. However, he himself mentioned in an interview with Journalist that the building was divided into classes. This means that he is the “most important” tenant.

He had to pay PLN 23 million for the property. In an interview with Bankier.pl, he admitted that this amount had to be divided into several transactions that he made over three months. Then he intended to sell the property and had even a dozen or so buyers for it, but he abandoned this idea. However, there is currently talk of dividing the apartment into shares.

,, Among them (merchants’ note) are private individuals, people who are thinking about dividing an apartment or a company. There are also some merchants willing to pay in full in cash, but I haven’t checked them out yet. Two clients asked if I could mention after the purchase that they had bought an apartment and they probably treated it as an advertising equivalent – he said at the time.

Rafał Zaorski wrote a book. It has blank pages and is worth… a million zlotys

It must be admitted that the investor knows how to make money. In 2019, the millionaire published the book “On speculation. Everything you need to know”. The first edition (for PLN 130) sold 1,000 copies in six days for approximately PLN 132,399. The entire amount was donated to charities. The second one was released some time ago and you had to pay PLN 300 for it. But what’s the catch? The book was empty – it contained no content. This is meant to symbolize the true nature of speculation. If you are interested in buying a second-hand book, be prepared for a significant expense. You can get it on Allegro for between PLN 4,900 and… PLN 1 million. You can find more photos of Rafał Zaorski in our gallery at the top of the page.

