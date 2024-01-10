Raid in the Polish presidential palace – the former interior minister and his deputy were arrested

#Raid #Polish #presidential #palace #interior #minister #deputy #arrested

“Everyone is equal before the law,” the successor posted.

Former Interior Minister Mariusz Kaminski and former Deputy Interior Minister Maciej Wasik, representatives of the opposition Law and Justice (PiS) party who were sentenced to prison but also granted a presidential pardon, were arrested on Tuesday evening in the Polish presidential palace, the Warsaw police headquarters confirmed.

The new Minister of the Interior, Marcin Kierwinski, wrote on the social network X: “everyone is equal before the law”.

Grazyna Ignaczak-Bandych, head of the head of state’s office, told TV Republika commercial news: Kaminski and Wasik were guests of the head of state, and the police broke into the presidential palace when President Andrzej Duda had already left because Sviatlana Tsyhanouszka, the Belarusian opposition leader, was accompanied by a went to a meeting with members of the Belarusian opposition.

Several opposition politicians called what happened a coup. According to former Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki, there are “political prisoners” in Poland for the first time since the time of General Wojciech Jaruzelski, who declared martial law in 1981.

“The police invade the presidential palace to arrest the opposition representatives pardoned by the president,” reads the X post of former government spokesman Piotr Müller, a representative of the PiS.

Former Foreign Minister Szymon Szynkowski vel Sek, a PiS representative, says that what happened “shows the rule of lawlessness and represents an international shame that has not happened since 1989”.

In December, the court sentenced Kaminski and Wasik to two years in prison for the excesses they committed in 2007 in the context of the anti-corruption fight. However, President Andrzej Duda already pardoned them in 2015. The clemency decision sparked a legal dispute, its opponents argued that it could not be granted, as the first-instance verdict was not yet final.

In June of this year, the Supreme Court ordered a new trial against Kaminski and Wasik, and based on the verdict in December, the Warsaw District Court initiated the transportation of Kaminski and Wasik to prison on Monday.

The police already tried to arrest the two politicians at their residence on Tuesday morning. Meanwhile, Kaminski and Wasik left for the presidential palace, where they took part in an official event in the morning at the invitation of Andrzej Duda. At the press conference held in the forecourt of the presidential palace in the afternoon, the two politicians underlined: they are not currently guests of the head of state, but if they go to prison, they will become political prisoners. After the declaration, they returned to the palace.

At his Tuesday afternoon press conference, Prime Minister Donald Tusk called it disturbing that the head of state is “participating in the chaos and conflict affecting the state system”. Citing the criminal code, Tusk underlined that anyone who hides the perpetrator of a crime is criminally responsible. He added: with the quote, he wants to make Duda aware of “what he got involved in”.

According to the statement of the office of the head of state, on Tuesday evening, with the participation of Andrzej Duda, the office began consultations regarding what happened.