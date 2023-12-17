Raiffeisen Bank has been removed from the Ukrainian list of shame, and the heart of the Austrian government has also softened

Before the EU summit on Thursday and Friday, it was leaked that in exchange for the acceptance of the 12th EU sanctions package against Russia, Austria asked Ukraine to remove the Austrian Raiffeisen Bank from the blacklist of war sponsors.

Austria later voted for the sanctions package, even though at that time there was no question that Ukraine had removed the Austrian bank from the list.

Euoberserver wrote on Saturday afternoon that the acceptance of the sanctions package is only a political statement for the time being, it has not yet been legally adopted, Austria will veto it until Raiffeisen Bank is removed from the list of shame.

However, already wrote on Saturday evening, from a Ukrainian government portal and from the words of an EU diplomat it turns out that Raiffeisen Bank is no longer on the Ukrainian list of war sponsors.

Cover image credit: Maksim Konstantinov/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

