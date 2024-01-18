RAIL TRANSPORT – Details still to be resolved for the urban train

Some work on the rails still to be completed.

The urban train long awaited by users will soon whistle. It remains to resolve certain technical and material details to be able to make it operational.

Users would still have to wait to be able to take the new mode of travel that is the urban train. For the moment, a lot of work still needs to be completed before it can whistle. Compared to the infrastructure relating to the operation of this new mode of travel, the work is not minimal. Despite the non-interruption of work, the Amoronankona station is not yet completely completed. The finalization of some infrastructure therefore constitutes the main reason for the delay in the launch of this long-awaited mode of transport. An official from the Ministry of Transport and Meteorology also confirms this by announcing that the finalization of the work will be done in batches or by station. “The work continues. On the other hand, there are still a few projects to be finalized on the rails and stations,” according to a reliable source from this ministry.

Furthermore, certain materials such as wagons and rails are on hold, which is delaying the work. “Wagons have arrived in the Capital. But we are still waiting for other wagons to arrive so that our two locomotives can cross paths as indicated by Minister Valery Ramonjavelo,” continues this official. There is also concern that rain could damage certain materials sensitive to humidity. Caution is therefore required when carrying out the related work. A very Malagasy wisdom is then involved, translated by the adage “it is when you are patient that you marry kings.” »

Operational aspects

“Patience is bitter, but its fruit is sweet. » On the one hand, the technicians are hard at work for the success of this train. On the other hand, a workshop chaired by the Ministry of Transport and Meteorology with the companies responsible for the implementation of the project and its operation was organized this Monday. One of the main points discussed concerns all the conditions necessary for the operationalization of this Urban Transport Perimeter (PTU), in particular the platforms to be served and also regarding the power supply of the train. Remember that this ministry provides hybrid power: diesel, electric and solar. “The issue of securing passengers as well as residents along the 12 kilometers of the route was also addressed during this workshop,” according to the ministry on its Facebook page.

The planned date for the launch of this urban train would be at the beginning of 2024, as announced by Minister Valery Ramonjavelo during the International Civil Aviation Day in Ivato, December 8, 2023. For the moment , no precise date of operation was mentioned by our source.

Miora Raharisolo