Railroad Corporation 2 is coming this year, but its demo is already here

There is something special about train games. Not only for simulators, where you can stand in the cab of virtual locomotives on real routes and listen to the rhythmic noise for hours. But also for those tycoons where, sitting in the president’s chair of large railway companies, we can decide where the track should go and what kind of trains should go there.

That is why, even though these tycoons are quite similar to each other, there is always a demand for more and more such games. Thus, the sequel to 2019’s Railroad Corporation, Railroad Corporation 2, which is currently being produced, is likely to find its fanbase as well.

In the game, of course, we can build our own company from the dawn of the railway’s history. It is necessary to assess what kind of products are needed in which cities, where what is produced, and then gradually connect them with railways. Designate the tracks, set which types of trains will run and exactly which products and possibly passengers they will transport. One of the keys to success will be research and development, as new technologies can make transportation faster, more efficient and cheaper.

Railroad Corporation 2 is scheduled to release on PC sometime this year. On the other hand, the first demo is already available on Steam, in which you can try out many elements of the track construction. Four locomotives have been included, and these can be unlocked gradually, while we expand on a track that is twice as large as in the first part.

